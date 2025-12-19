News + Trends 25 3

Lego Ninjago celebrates its 15th birthday with a mega set

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 19.12.2025

After 15 years of Spinjitzu action, Lego announces the biggest Ninjago set ever. The "Old City" has almost 5000 pieces.

From 1 January 2026, you can bring a piece of Ninjago history into your home with the «The Old Town 15th Anniversary Building Set». With a whopping 4851 pieces, the set is aimed at fans aged 14 and over and measures an impressive 34 centimetres in height, 53 centimetres in width and 44 centimetres in depth when assembled. If you arrange the buildings in a row, you even need over a metre of space.

Built side by side, you need to create plenty of space on the shelf.

Source: Lego

The 23 included minifigures are a highlight for me. There have never been more in a set. In addition to the seven original ninjas, there are three exclusive collectible figures waiting for you: young Wu, young Garmadon and even the first Spinjitzu master.

This is still inside

The «Old Town» consists of four sections: the front gate, a post office with workshop, a three-storey tower and a lookout point. The elements can be connected to create individual layouts, but can also be played with individually.

The back of the box shows the playable action and the alternative layout.

Source: Lego

Fans of the series will be delighted by the many Easter eggs: the blossom tree, Chuck the carpenter's workshop, Dr Saunders' office and a Loyalist hideout are just some of the references from 15 years of series history. There are also allusions from books, comics and every single season of the series.

2026 is apparently set to be the year of Ninjago

2025 was a quiet year for Ninjago. There were noticeably few new sets, and during my forays through the toy departments, the shelf space for the series seemed to have become significantly smaller. This was probably no coincidence.

The usually well-informed blog jaysbrickblog.com reported on the Fan Media Days 2025 in Billund, where Lego gave a preview of the anniversary year. Seven mysterious black minifigures with the 15-year logo were shown. These figures will presumably be distributed across the 2026 Ninjago sets as collector's items.

Lego fans are already familiar with this approach: there were similar collectible figure campaigns for both Lego Star Wars and Harry Potter. For the 10th anniversary of Ninjago, fans were able to collect golden ninja minifigures.

2026 will obviously be characterised by the 15th Ninjago anniversary. The «Old Town» is certainly making an impressive start.

Our buyers will definitely do their best to get this gigantic opening set into our shop.

Header image: Lego

I like this article! 25 people like this article







