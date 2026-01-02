News + Trends 5 1

LG launches intelligent karaoke speaker

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 2.1.2026

LG presents a new Xboom speaker series with four models ahead of CES 2026. These come with AI functions for sound, light and karaoke.

LG is presenting a new generation of its Xboom speakers at CES 2026. The series consists of four models in different sizes. Two models are characterised above all by their high volume and long battery life - the Stage 501 and the Blast - while two others are more compact and suitable for travelling, namely the Mini and the Rock. All four models logically support Bluetooth and can be configured via an app. Depending on the hardware, functions such as Multipoint, Auracast or automatic sound control are available. LG uses the same software for all devices, which unlocks functions depending on the model. For good reason:

AI function makes your voice better

LG builds AI functions into the speakers - three different ones to be precise. The function «AI Sound» takes care of the sound. The software recognises what is currently being played and decides which elements should be in the foreground. When playing quietly, it amplifies low frequencies; if you turn up the volume, it reduces the bass.

«AI Lighting» controls the lighting. The tempo, volume and dynamics of a song determine how colours and movements change. The effects react directly to the music and do not follow fixed programmes.

«AI Karaoke Master» fades out the voice during a song: It makes it very quiet. This means you still have help, but you can sing yourself while the musical accompaniment is retained. You can also adjust the pitch without changing the tempo. This works with locally stored music as well as streaming songs - so you don't need any specially prepared karaoke songs.

The speakers in detail

Xboom Stage 501: karaoke monster

For the karaoke party: The Stage 501.

The Xboom Stage 501 is the largest model in the series. The pentagonal enclosure offers several placement options: standing, lying down or mounted on a speaker stand. This allows you to flexibly adapt the speaker to the room size and location. Several drivers work inside to distribute the sound evenly. The karaoke mode plays a central role, which is why there are microphone and instrument inputs. According to LG, the replaceable battery with a capacity of 99 Wh supplies the Stage 501 with power for up to 25 hours - depending on how loud you listen and which functions are active.

Xboom Blast: For long outdoor use

With carrying handle: Xboom Blast.

The Xboom Blast is designed for outdoor use. The housing is more robust and equipped with carrying handles. Three passive radiators support the bass reproduction, especially at higher volumes. The 99 Wh battery is also used here. According to LG, this enables up to 35 hours of music playback. There is also an automatic sound calibration function that adapts the sound to open spaces or closed rooms without you having to intervene manually.

Mini and rock: everyday outdoor life

IP67-certified: Xboom Mini.

The Xboom Mini is designed for mobility. You get around ten hours of battery life and an IP67-protected housing against water and dust. LG includes an adjustable carrying strap. The automatic sound control continuously adjusts the playback to the volume and environment.

The «outdoor dwarf»: Xboom Rock.

Last but not least comes the even smaller Xboom Rock. The housing fulfils several military load standards. You can send audio signals to several compatible speakers simultaneously via Bluetooth Auracast. The battery life is around ten hours.

All four models will be launched on the market this year. The prices are not yet known.

