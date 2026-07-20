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LG monitors automatically install an advertising app

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 20.7.2026

An app serves adverts to owners of LG monitors and has far-reaching system permissions. Following a shitstorm, the manufacturer has partially backtracked.

LG is facing criticism as if it were responsible for an unsolicited Windows app. If you use certain monitors, Windows Update apparently automatically installs the «LG Monitor App Installer» based on the device’s metadata – without your explicit consent. The app displays adverts. Following widespread outrage from users, LG has withdrawn the adverts, but fundamental concerns about the practice remain.

According to research by «Gamers Nexus» and corroborating reports on Reddit, a pop-up window appears after installing the app, advertising a trial subscription to McAfee. In some cases, other LG programmes are also recommended. The pop-up overlays other content on the right-hand side of the screen and reappears every time the app is launched, even if you select the option ‘ «’».

Particularly concerning: according to the Microsoft Store, the app has permission to «access all system resources». It does not run in a UWP sandbox, but with the same privileges as a traditional Win32 programme. In theory, this includes read and write access to files and the registry, access to peripheral devices, and the internet connection. LG therefore also has access to GPS location, device information and all sorts of other data. There is no evidence that LG makes use of these permissions. Yet the mere possibility is causing outrage.

These models are affected

The whole thing feels like PC manufacturers’ bloatware taken to a whole new level. Most of the documented cases originate from the USA. In Germany, too, users have reported the unsolicited installation of the app. However, it does not yet display any adverts there. This is hardly surprising: in the EU, such a practice would likely be illegal due to consent and transparency requirements. «Gamers Nexus» replicated the behaviour using the LG 34GX900A-B. Older models are also affected, however. There have been reports from users with the following monitors:

34GX900A-B

45GX950A-B.AEU

32GS95UE-B

39GX950B

27GP83B-B

27GN800

LG 32GS95UE-B

LG 27GN850-B

The LG Monitor App Installer can be uninstalled or disabled in the startup settings. A more permanent solution is to disable device-specific app downloads via the Group Policy Editor («Prevent automatic download of applications associated with device metadata»).

LG refers to Microsoft’s official Hardware Support Framework. Automatic installation has been since 2024 and is intended to provide convenient access to display tools. Following widespread criticism, LG removed the McAfee advertising content, as the company stated in a press release to «PC Welt». However, the damage to the company’s reputation has been done. And this is not the first time. On TVs , LG has been displaying adverts since 2024 after a certain period of time, provided the device has been in screensaver mode for long enough.

Header image: LG

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