LG presents a lamp that is also an indoor garden

New lamps from LG not only bring light into the darkness, but also serve as an indoor garden. An artificial sun and an irrigation system are also integrated.

This fusion of two worlds looks unusual at first glance, but it makes perfect sense. After all, both plants and lighting can enhance dull offices, bare waiting rooms or cold, modern flats, for example.

Place for up to 20 plants

The lamps that LG is presenting at the CES tech fair in Las Vegas fulfil two functions at once: During the day, they can provide the plants with light in four intensities if there is not enough sunlight in the room. The lamps then shine downwards. In the evening, on the other hand, the LEDs shine upwards and create a pleasant ambience.

One model is designed as a floor lamp and offers space for slightly taller plants. The second lamp is at the height of an armchair or coffee table. Both LG novelties offer space for up to 20 flowers, herbs or other plants. These are purchased separately in a seed set and then used.

LG has presented two variants of the green lamp.

Source: LG

No more watering, just top up the tank

The indoor gardens are also ideal for those who don't have green fingers - or for the office where no one is directly responsible. The system supplies the plants with water and nutrients independently. Thanks to the integrated tank with a capacity of around 5.5 litres, even longer absences are no problem.

The connection to the LG ThinQ app allows you to monitor plant growth at any time. Of course, you will be reminded in good time to refill the water tank.

GLG has not yet revealed when the indoor gardens will be launched and at what price.