LG presents bendable 45-inch OLED with 5K2K resolution

LG is showing the UltraGear 45GX990A at CES 2025. It has a 45-inch WOLED panel, a pixel density of 125 pixels per inch and can be flexibly curved.

2024 was the year of 32-inch gaming monitors with 4K resolution. OLED panels with high pixel density are now finding their way into larger models. LG is kicking things off with its new GX9 series. Its flagship is the UltraGear 45GX990A. It is based on a 45-inch WOLED panel in 21:9 format with a resolution of 5120 × 2160 pixels ("5K2K").

This results in a pixel density of 125 pixels per inch (ppi) - slightly less than 4K at 32 inches (140 ppi), but a very good value for this monitor size. Thanks to the RGWB sub-pixel pattern, there should be hardly any colour fringing in the text display. This should make the 45GX990A ideal for high-end gaming, but also for web browsing or occasional office work.

The 45GX990A can be used with curvatures between 0 and 900R.

Source: LG Electronics

Another special feature of LG's new flagship: you can adjust its curvature yourself from flat to 900R. It is not clear from the press release whether this is done manually as with the Corsair Xenon Flex, or motorised as with the LG OLED Flex. Since the latter was completely overpriced due to the complicated mechanism, I'm really hoping for the manual solution.

The maximum frame rate is also currently unclear, but it is likely to be at least 120 hertz. LG specifies a response time of 0.03 milliseconds, and the monitor is also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 and USB-C with 90 watt power supply are available for the image signal.

Two more models: 45GX950A and 39GX90SA

In addition to the flexible 45GX990A, there will also be a model with an identical panel but fixed 800R curvature - the 45GX950A. It will probably be cheaper, but specific prices are not yet known.

The 45GX950A looks exactly the same as its flexible brother.

Source: LG Electronics

Little is known about LG's third new gaming display, the 39GX90SA. It also has a 21:9 format and a fixed curvature of 800R, but a slightly smaller diagonal of 39 inches. The device runs the Smart TV operating system webOS, which is a disadvantage for many due to its cumbersome operation. Details on resolution and frame rate are still missing.

Further details on LG's new monitors are expected to follow in the course of the CES in Las Vegas and will be added here as soon as possible.