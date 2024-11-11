LG shows stretchable display

The prototype of a new micro LED display can be stretched by up to 50 per cent. Possible areas of application include cars, wearables and fashion.

Foldable and curved displays have been around for some time. But LG is going one step further: in Seoul, the manufacturer presented the prototype of a 12-inch micro LED display that can be folded, twisted and stretched. This should open up new areas of application and design possibilities. Car manufacturers could use it on uneven surfaces, for example.

LG sees a possible area of application in the automotive industry

Source: LG Display

The concept has been around since 2022, but LG's prototype at the time was only stretchable by 20 per cent. The new display manages 50 per cent and is designed to withstand at least 10,000 cycles. According to the manufacturer, it can also withstand shocks and temperature fluctuations.

Even when stretched, the display should remain sharp.

Source: LG Display

The panel consists of 40 micromillimetre micro-LEDs with a pixel density of 100 pixels per inch (ppi) - a very high value for this technology. The RGB pixels can display a broad colour spectrum.

The stretchable display is thin and light. Another possible area of application is therefore clothing. The prototype was already on show at Seoul Fashion Week in September. LG collaborated with fashion designers who integrated the technology into various tops.