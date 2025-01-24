Liberux Nexx: Linux smartphone with special features

Not in the mood for "Big Brother is watching you"? Then the Linux smartphone Nexx from Liberux could be something for you. In addition to good features, alleged security and privacy, it also offers physical kill switches.

If you don't fancy a Unix or Linux-based operating system such as iOS or Android, you could find a friend in a "pure" Linux. The Nexx from Spanish start-up Liberux runs on a customised Debian 13, the free and open-source LiberuxOS. According to the manufacturer, it was "developed to protect your security and privacy and prevent large corporations from profiting at your expense." It is also intended to serve as a replacement PC, as a desktop mode is available and peripherals can be connected.

The Nexx runs Debian 13 and is designed to protect against large corporations profiting at your expense.

Source: Liberux (montage: Martin Jud)

Whether the smartphone with promising hardware will actually see the light of day will, however, depend on the crowdfunding campaign that will be launched soon.

OLED, 5G and 32 GB RAM

On paper, the manufacturer promises an upper mid-range device. The display is a 6.34-inch OLED with FullHD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels). Unfortunately, no details are known about the embedded front camera, except that it has a resolution of 13 megapixels. The manufacturer also says nothing about the single rear camera, which has a resolution of 32 megapixels.

It is questionable whether the cameras are any good.

Source: Liberux (montage: Martin Jud)

The company has opted for the Rockchip RK3588S system-on-a-chip with eight CPU cores (4 × Cortex-A76 + 4 × Cortex-A55, up to 2.4 GHz) and four GPU cores (Mali-G610 MP4). Thanks to the Snapdragon X62 modem, the smartphone is also equipped for 5G transmissions. On the other hand, minor compromises have to be made in terms of wireless connectivity: with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, it is not up to date. However, it can navigate worldwide as it supports GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS.

The memory is 32 gigabytes of SDRAM and 256 gigabytes of eMMC. This can be expanded with up to two terabytes thanks to the microSD slot.

Two USB-C ports, kill switches and replaceable battery

The other hardware offers several special features. For example, the Nexx has two USB-C ports (3.1) and also has a 3.5 mm jack connection, which is rather rare these days.

Another novelty are the kill switches on the top. This allows you to physically disable Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, microphone and camera.

The kill switches are eye-catching and practical at the same time.

Source: Liberux (montage: Martin Jud)

The whole thing is rounded off with a fingerprint sensor and a replaceable (!) 5300 mAh battery that also supports Fast Charge. Unfortunately, the exact dimensions and weight of the smartphone are not yet known. Liberux is also still keeping us in the dark about the price and the start date of its crowdfunding campaign.