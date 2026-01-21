News + Trends 11 3

"Life is Strange: Reunion" announced: Max and Chloe return

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 21.1.2026

Max Caulfield and Chloe Price are travelling together again in "Life is Strange: Reunion". The new adventure takes place after the events of "Life is Strange" and incorporates the consequences of your previous decisions into the story.

«Life is Strange» is one of the game series that many gamers don't have on their radar. It tells emotional stories and leaves the player with far-reaching decisions that can have dramatic consequences. The first instalment, «Life is Strange», was released in 2015 and received numerous awards.

What is Life is Strange about? No spoilers! Shy Max Caulfield is a photography student at a senior high school. There she meets her former rebellious best friend Chloe Price by chance. The two had lost track of each other after moving house years ago, but immediately reconnect. At the same time, Max realises that she has the power to turn back time. This allows her to influence people and prevent tragic events. But this has consequences: Her interventions set developments in motion that she did not foresee and did not want. And they also affect her friend Chloe. The two of them are drawn into events that put the entire city in danger. The game also confronts you with important human decisions.

While «Life is Strange 2» focuses on other characters, Max returns in «Life is Strange: Double Exposure». Developer studio Deck Nine Games has now announced «Life is Strange: Reunion», a new game featuring Max and Chloe that is intended as a sequel. The fact that Chloe is back may come as a surprise to many.

You won't have to wait long for the resolution: «Reunion» will be released on PS5, Xbox and Steam on 26 March.

Delusive memories

The story of «Life is Strange: Reunion» takes place years after the earlier events at a university where Max works. There, she and Chloe meet again.

In the announcement livestream, voice actresses Hannah Telle and Rhianna DeVries talk about the game from minute 34:37. They talk about how «Reunion» deals with the individualised story in «Life is Strange» thanks to the many decision-making options.

Reunion offers you the opportunity to make important decisions from previous games at the beginning. Based on this, you will see different video sequences and dialogue options in the game. The aim is to tell the story logically for everyone.

The actresses also address the apparent gap in logic with Chloe's return. Deck Nine Games makes a virtue of necessity and places this gap in logic at the centre of the story: Chloe is plagued by memories of terrible situations that she has never experienced. Max also has visions. The two friends become close again and get to the bottom of the events together.

Decisions and puzzles

Depending on the situation, you control Max or Chloe in «Reunion». Max can control time again. Chloe's special ability is less supernatural: she is good at persuading people. The announcement video suggests that you will once again have to make important decisions and that you can expect a combination of an emotional, gripping story with interesting characters and adventure elements, peppered with many video sequences. The decision-making options should also ensure a high replay value.

Header image: Deck Nine Games

I like this article! 11 people like this article







