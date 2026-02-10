News + Trends 3 2

LineageOS 23.2: New design and new release rhythm

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 10.2.2026

The new version of the Google-free Android version LineageOS brings visual innovations and involuntarily changes its release rhythm.

The custom ROM LineageOS, which is available for many smartphones, has been given a new design with version 23.2. Its development team has adopted the visual specifications of Material 3 Expressive. This includes changes to the design and a new colour scheme. Google, on the other hand, is responsible for changing the release cycle.

Google's new design for the Google-free Android

In terms of functionality and fixed bugs, LineageOS 23.2 now corresponds to Android 16 QPR1, a version that Google only released several months late in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP)

The new design and colour scheme has also been adopted by LineageOS for some of its system apps, such as the music player «Twelve», the clock and the calculator. The quick settings have also been given a new UI and can be freely customised. The development team has extended the dark mode and added more options for files in the private area. There are also new tools and interfaces for app developers.

Involuntary change of rhythm

In November 2025, Google announced that it would only provide updates to the AOSP every six months. Previously, these were released quarterly. This means that LineageOS has no other option but to implement new functions and fixed bugs only twice a year. Android Security Bulletins are still released monthly and LineageOS wants to continue using them for monthly security updates.

The list of the almost 150 devices that LineageOS 23.2 supports can be found at the end of the changelog.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

