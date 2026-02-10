Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Jan Johannsen
News + Trends
32

LineageOS 23.2: New design and new release rhythm

Jan Johannsen
10.2.2026
Translation: machine translated

The new version of the Google-free Android version LineageOS brings visual innovations and involuntarily changes its release rhythm.

The new version of the Google-free Android version LineageOS brings visual innovations and involuntarily changes its release rhythm.

The custom ROM LineageOS, which is available for many smartphones, has been given a new design with version 23.2. Its development team has adopted the visual specifications of Material 3 Expressive. This includes changes to the design and a new colour scheme. Google, on the other hand, is responsible for changing the release cycle.

Google's new design for the Google-free Android

In terms of functionality and fixed bugs, LineageOS 23.2 now corresponds to Android 16 QPR1, a version that Google only released several months late in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP)

The new design and colour scheme has also been adopted by LineageOS for some of its system apps, such as the music player «Twelve», the clock and the calculator. The quick settings have also been given a new UI and can be freely customised. The development team has extended the dark mode and added more options for files in the private area. There are also new tools and interfaces for app developers.

Involuntary change of rhythm

In November 2025, Google announced that it would only provide updates to the AOSP every six months. Previously, these were released quarterly. This means that LineageOS has no other option but to implement new functions and fixed bugs only twice a year. Android Security Bulletins are still released monthly and LineageOS wants to continue using them for monthly security updates.

The list of the almost 150 devices that LineageOS 23.2 supports can be found at the end of the changelog.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

3 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Jan Johannsen
Senior Editor
Jan.Johannsen@galaxus.de

As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus. 

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Sold, forgotten and (perhaps) revived: the Nova Launcher

    by Jan Johannsen

  • News + Trends

    Another one less: Asus discontinues smartphone production

    by Jan Johannsen

  • News + Trends

    Siri gets a brain from Google

    by Samuel Buchmann

2 comments

Avatar
later