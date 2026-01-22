News + Trends 13 3

Linux and Windows 11 also run on this Android smartphone

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 22.1.2026

Smartphone instead of PC or notebook. The Nexphone makes a big promise and has Linux and Windows 11 on board. The latter has a user interface based on Windows Phone.

The Nexphone aims to do nothing less than make the PC or notebook superfluous. To this end, it has Linux (Debian) and Windows 11 on board, which makes particular sense in conjunction with an external display, mouse and keyboard.

Large selection: Android, Linux or Windows

Android 16 is the standard operating system of the Nexphone. The manufacturer Nex Computer calls the entire software package on the smartphone NexOS. This includes Linux. More precisely, Debian. However, this does not run directly, but as an app under Android. Nevertheless, it should offer the full functionality of the Linux version. In addition to a desktop view on external screens, this also includes a user interface on the touchscreen.

The Nexphone really comes into its own when used with an external screen.

Source: Nexphone

For Windows 11, you have to restart the Nexphone to switch from Android to Microsoft's operating system. As this is only designed for use on large screens with a mouse and keyboard, Nex Computer provides it with its own user interface on the Nexphone, which is visually modelled on Windows Phone. External monitors can be connected directly via the USB-C 3.1 port in order to use the desktop views of the various operating systems.

13 years from the idea to realisation

The idea of the Nexphone is already 13 years old and it was intended to replace notebooks or PCs, then as now.

Desktop modes such as Continuum from Windows Phone or later Dex from Samsung brought this idea to life in a way. That's why the people behind the Nexphone brought out several generations of the Nexdock. Put simply, this is a case that adds a keyboard, touchpad and notebook display to a smartphone.

With a Nexdock, a smartphone can be expanded into a notebook.

Source: Nex Computer

Software more exciting than the hardware

The different operating systems make the Nexphone exciting. The hardware is somewhere between entry-level and mid-range and is only a means to an end. In a pure Android smartphone, it would only earn a tired smile and not ensure that the device attracts attention.

The Nexphone would not be exciting as an Android smartphone alone.

Source: Nexphone

The most important component is the chipset, as it has to ensure that three operating systems can run on the smartphone. The decision was made in favour of the QCM6490 from Qualcomm. It is not a classic smartphone SoC, but has already proven itself in the Fairphone 5. But the processor only has to cope with Android. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and NFC on board. Another advantage: Microsoft lists the QCM6490 as Windows 11-capable and Qualcomm wants to support the chipset until 2036. This means that there could be software updates until then. However, Nexphone does not provide any precise details.

The Nexphone is only boring as an Android smartphone.

Source: Nexphone

The chipset is supported by twelve gigabytes of RAM. At 256 gigabytes, the smartphone's internal memory seems rather small for three operating systems. However, it can be expanded with a microSD card.

The 6.58-inch display has a high resolution of 2403 × 1080 pixels and offers a refresh rate of 60 to 120 hertz. However, the LCD and Gorilla Glass 3 sound more like a device that is several years old.

The Nexphone is robust and has been awarded IP68/69 certification.

Source: Nexphone

The 5000 mAh battery is rather small considering current smartphones with over 7000 mAh. However, I am particularly annoyed by the slow charging speed with a maximum of 18 watts. The cameras - 64-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and 10-megapixel front camera - don't cause any storms of enthusiasm either.

Price and availability

Pre-orders can be placed directly with the manufacturer. A deposit of 199 dollars is due for them. A further 350 dollars will be added later, resulting in a total price of 549 dollars for the smartphone - including a USB-C hub with five ports, which include HDMI, USB-A and USB-C including power supply. Shipping costs as well as taxes and customs duties are added to this, as the Nexphone is shipped from the USA. The manufacturer has set the third quarter of 2026 as the target for shipping.

The Nexphone with its USB-C hub.

Source: Nexphone

Header image: Nexphone

