Lip plumper in the Stiftung Warentest: Only two out of ten are convincing

Stiftung Warentest examined ten lip plumpers. Eight of them did not pass the first round of testing.

Lip plumpers are lip glosses with ingredients such as chilli, pepper or menthol that are supposed to plump up your lips for a short time. The Stiftung Warentest has now taken a closer look at ten lip plumpers. The result: only two were convincing - namely the "Chilli & Ginger Natural Airless Lip Plumper" from Hipi Faible and the "Cooling Lip Booster" from Lavera.

How it was tested

For the study, the lip plumpers were first analysed for critical ingredients.

Eight of the ten test items were rejected. Among other things, titanium dioxide was found in some of the products. It is suspected of altering genetic material. The substance has been banned in food in the EU since 2022. Although titanium dioxide can still be used in cosmetics, the testers were of the opinion that it could be swallowed by licking the lips, for example.

For example, the "Plump it up Lip Booster" from Catrice, "What The Fake" from Essence and the "Duck Plump" from NYX failed the test. In Rossmann's "Rival loves me lip plumper", the laboratory found titanium oxide, paraffin and microcrystalline wax. The health consequences of such substances have not been conclusively clarified.

The remaining two harmless plumpers were sent to the laboratory for a further round of testing. Ten test subjects applied the products and had the results assessed by experts. For comparison, they applied conventional lip gloss.

The result: Compared to conventional lip gloss, the plumper from Hipi Faible significantly plumped up the women's lips. Its effect is said to last for around an hour. The 1.8 milligrams of the chilli active ingredient capsaicin are responsible for the effect.

The effect of the Lavera product was slightly stronger than that of the comparison gloss. Here, menthol and hyaluronic acid are said to achieve this effect.