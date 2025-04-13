News + Trends 1

Look how cute! The new generation of beauty charms is here

Hold on to your cap, the charm core trend continues to sweep across the beauty landscape with gusto. Lip gloss as an accessory? That's just the beginning.

The good news first: Charms aren't going anywhere for the time being. I would even say they are just warming up. The accessories in pendant form for bags, keys, shoes and the like are more popular than ever. I also noticed this at this year's Cosmoprof in Bologna.

Sweet extras: plastic flowers and bells, exhibited at Cosmoprof by Minyao Cosmetics.

There was one thing in particular to see at the numerous trade fair stands of packaging producers from the cosmetics industry: Beauty-to-go. Primarily lip care and glosses that can be attached and carried anywhere thanks to carabiners, ball chains and key rings. So instead of disappearing into your handbag, the beauty products simply become an accessory themselves.

Key ring and lip gloss in one. Exhibitor: Diefei Cosmetics

Integrated eyelets in the clasp make it easy to attach rings and ribbons. Exhibitor: TJ Enterprise The decorative elements can be easily removed and modified. Exhibitor: TJ Enterprise

What's next?

The trend is not new. It's just taking on new forms: The pendants are getting bigger, more colourful, more playful. All in all, more eye-catching. In addition to the lip category, charming eye shadows and hand creams were also on show at the beauty fair. Other obvious categories such as blushes and solid perfumes are also likely to conquer the mainstream soon.

I was particularly taken with these green shimmer eyeshadows. Exhibitor: Nayue Cosmetics

In the future - at least that's my prediction - we will also see more products that wear jewellery themselves. For example, beaded metal chains, plastic ornaments, jingling bells or small plush figures. As decoration, but also to make them more exciting to touch and hear.

Not all jewellery serves as a hanging device. Exhibitor: TJ Enterprise

In shops, you will soon see the first "craft stations" where you can add an individual and personal touch to products for an extra charge. Or the brands and retailers offer the customisation themselves as a service. For example, the retailer Space NK, the British equivalent of Sephora, has done this. During the Christmas period last December, they offered customers in two of their stores the chance to give their purchases - whatever they were - a makeover on the spot.

By the way: You don't need to spend any money to get in on this trend. You can easily make your own charms from your lip balm - as long as it's in a tube. Find out how to do it here:

Want to brighten up your bags and toiletry bags without the beauty stuff? Here are more ideas from the editorial team:

Header image: Exhibitor Minyao Cosmetics gives its glosses plush pendants and funny cap heads. Photo: Natalie Hemengül

