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Looks like a cassette player, but it's an alarm clock, portable speaker, and more

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 29.7.2026

A Bluetooth speaker, an alarm clock, a sleep aid, and a time management tool – Divoom packs it all into a single gadget with a charming 90s design.

Retro look combined with modern technology: This appeals to people who are tired of the ubiquitous touchscreens. The company Divoom is known for its retro gadgets in pixel art design. Now it has introduced a device that looks like a portable cassette player and is designed to combine several functions: The FlowToo is an alarm clock, a white noise machine for falling asleep, a Bluetooth speaker, and a productivity tool for the desk.

For the 2.26-inch IPS display, there are numerous animated backgrounds and clock designs to choose from, including rotating cassette and even reel-to-reel tapes. In addition, various animated pixel art and retro backgrounds are available for the clock and music visualizations, such as a design based on the Windows 98 interface. You can upload your own backgrounds or images to the device via the optional app.

<caption">The FlowToo uses pixel art and retro graphics for many display designs. Divoom </caption">

Next to the display is a striking orange button that serves as a D-pad and simplifies navigation through functions and settings. On the top there is a large, rotatable and pressable knob for volume control.

My colleague from merchandise management is checking whether we can offer the FlowToo in the shop.

Falling asleep and waking up

If you like to listen to quiet and soothing sounds to fall asleep, the FlowToo offers a decent pre-selection. More than 90 sleep sounds are already integrated, such as forest sounds, a crackling campfire, the hum of a fan, and the sound of waves. You can also combine them and adjust the volume of each sound. With the integrated microphone, you can record your own favorite sounds.

The sounds can repeat in a continuous loop throughout the night or gradually become quieter and switch off after a certain time. The device also reduces display brightness. The display can show images that match the sound.

<caption">The sounds are accompanied by matching videos. Divoom </caption">

When it's time to wake up, the FlowToo is designed to gently rouse you from sleep: The display slowly brightens and shows sunrise images. The volume of the alarm tone also gradually increases. For the wake-up sound, you can choose from stored sounds or record your own sounds with the integrated microphone.

Divoom advertises that with the FlowToo, you don't need your smartphone. This should appeal to the smartphone-addicted who can't keep their hands off their phone even in bed (and are aware of it). All settings and multiple alarm times can be set directly on the device. You don't necessarily need a phone for music playback and audiobooks either: Thanks to a MicroSD card (optionally available), you can play your favorite songs on the FlowToo.

Speaker and Productivity Timer

The FlowToo is also designed as a portable Bluetooth speaker. More than eight hours of battery life should be possible on a single charge. The device is charged via USB-C. The device is splash-proof according to IPX4. The sound is provided by 10-watt speakers with 45-millimeter full-range drivers.

An integrated Pomodoro tool is intended to make the FlowToo a gadget for your desk. Pomodoro is a time management method. It goes back to the inventor Francesco Cirillo, who used a tomato-shaped kitchen timer for productive work: It involves alternating phases of intense work with short breaks. In the FlowToo's settings, you can adjust the length of the phases and breaks. In addition, there's a countdown timer, a dictaphone function, and even a noise level meter, as a review by the YouTube channel OSReviews shows.

Header image: Divoom

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