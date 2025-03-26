Mammut and Assos offer clothing for bike adventures in the mountains
Bikewear supplier Assos and mountain sports specialist Mammut are joining forces. For a new collection for bikepacking and gravel biking, they are pooling their expertise and offering clothing for outdoor adventures on two wheels.
For cyclists who are drawn to the mountains or on multi-day tours, the sportswear manufacturers Assos and Mammut will be offering new, lightweight and quick-drying outdoor clothing from mid-April. Assos contributed its expertise in cycling clothing to the collection. Mammut contributed its expertise in mountain sports and outdoor clothing, as the brands write in a joint press release.
The clothing should be particularly suitable for gravel biking and multi-day bikepacking tours. For these purposes, they are lightweight, moisture-regulating and easy to stow away.
As the layering principle is particularly important for longer tours and rides with temperature fluctuations, the Assos X Mammut collection consists of bib shorts, baselayers, jerseys, an insulated and wind-repellent waistcoat and a warming jacket suitable for cooler hours in the saddle and after the tour.
Borders between cycling and outdoor experience to become more fluid
"At Assos, we are always looking for new ways to inspire cyclists and bring them into contact with nature," writes Edwin Navez, CEO of Assos, in the press release. "The partnership with Mammut allows us to push the boundaries of what is possible," he adds.
The new collection will be launched on 16 April. It is not yet clear if and when we will have it in our range.
7 people like this article
Research diver, outdoor guide and SUP instructor – I love being in, on and around water. Lakes, rivers and the ocean are my playgrounds. For a change of perspective, I look at the world from above while trail running or flying drones.