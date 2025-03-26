News + Trends 7

Mammut and Assos offer clothing for bike adventures in the mountains

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 26.3.2025

Bikewear supplier Assos and mountain sports specialist Mammut are joining forces. For a new collection for bikepacking and gravel biking, they are pooling their expertise and offering clothing for outdoor adventures on two wheels.

For cyclists who are drawn to the mountains or on multi-day tours, the sportswear manufacturers Assos and Mammut will be offering new, lightweight and quick-drying outdoor clothing from mid-April. Assos contributed its expertise in cycling clothing to the collection. Mammut contributed its expertise in mountain sports and outdoor clothing, as the brands write in a joint press release.

The clothing should be particularly suitable for gravel biking and multi-day bikepacking tours. For these purposes, they are lightweight, moisture-regulating and easy to stow away.

The new cycling clothing is designed for longer tours with temperature fluctuations.

As the layering principle is particularly important for longer tours and rides with temperature fluctuations, the Assos X Mammut collection consists of bib shorts, baselayers, jerseys, an insulated and wind-repellent waistcoat and a warming jacket suitable for cooler hours in the saddle and after the tour.

Warm during the tour and in the hours afterwards.

Source: Mammut

Borders between cycling and outdoor experience to become more fluid

"At Assos, we are always looking for new ways to inspire cyclists and bring them into contact with nature," writes Edwin Navez, CEO of Assos, in the press release. "The partnership with Mammut allows us to push the boundaries of what is possible," he adds.

The lightweight jacket is designed to offer protection from wind and rain.

Source: Mammut

The new collection will be launched on 16 April. It is not yet clear if and when we will have it in our range.

Header image: Mammoth

