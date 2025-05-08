News + Trends 6 0

Mattel Brick Shop: The first sets are here

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 8.5.2025

A few months ago, Mattel announced its intention to shake up the building block market. Now it's taking action - with seven Hot Wheels sets between collectors' display case and race track. But is that enough to beat the competition?

When announcing future clamp building block sets, it was clear that Mattel is serious and doesn't just want to release a few sets on the side. The first products now show how this is to be realised - with special metal components, well-known vehicle brands and a division into three series: Premium, Elite and Speed. The main difference between the series is the number of parts included and therefore the retail price. Each set also includes an exclusive die-cast model (model car) in 1:64 scale.

Premium series

The Premium series is aimed at adult collectors. It includes plastic models with some special metal parts, functioning doors and detailed interiors. According to Mattel, the RRP is 139.99 euros.

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (1600 parts)

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL with gullwing doors consists of 1600 individual parts.

Source: Mattel

The iconic 1:12 scale gullwing comes with movable doors, a metal Mercedes-Benz emblem and a detailed interior. A die-cast model is also included. It is currently the only set from the Brick Shop premium series.

Elite series

The Elite series offers well-known vehicles with individual building elements such as interchangeable parts, metal hubcaps and matching stickers. A 1:64 scale die-cast model is also included here. The RRP is 49.99 euros.

Corvette Grand Sport (918 parts)

An icon of the racetrack, with characteristic low profile and metallic exhaust pipes.

Source: Mattel

'90 Acura NSX (876 parts)

The Japanese supercar, including functional steering and interchangeable licence plates.

Source: Mattel

Custom '62 Chevy Pickup (858 parts)

A classic of US automotive history, with exposed engine, adjustable suspension and surfboard accessory.

Source: Mattel

Speed series

The Speed series is aimed at anyone who loves speed: Kits of well-known Hot Wheels models with customisation options such as interchangeable hubcaps or licensed stickers for individualisation. The RRP is 24.99 euros.

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar (236 parts)

A high-performance racing car with sophisticated aerodynamics and opening doors.

Source: Mattel

Maserati MC20 (250 parts)

Italian racing elegance with butterfly doors and visible engine block.

Source: Mattel

Custom '68 Camaro (289 parts)

The American muscle car classic with a wide stance and striking racing stripes.

Source: Mattel

With its combination of well-known brands, collectible potential and visible attention to detail, Brick Shop is off to a good start in the brick market. Whether it can convince in the long term will probably depend on whether sets away from the racetrack appear in the future.

The new Mattel Brick Shop sets will be available in summer 2025. You can find more information on their official website.

Header image: Mattel

I like this article! 6 people like this article







