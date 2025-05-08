Mattel Brick Shop: The first sets are here

News + Trends
by Pia Seidel
A few months ago, Mattel announced its intention to shake up the building block market. Now it's taking action - with seven Hot Wheels sets between collectors' display case and race track. But is that enough to beat the competition?
When announcing future clamp building block sets, it was clear that Mattel is serious and doesn't just want to release a few sets on the side. The first products now show how this is to be realised - with special metal components, well-known vehicle brands and a division into three series: Premium, Elite and Speed. The main difference between the series is the number of parts included and therefore the retail price. Each set also includes an exclusive die-cast model (model car) in 1:64 scale.
The Premium series is aimed at adult collectors. It includes plastic models with some special metal parts, functioning doors and detailed interiors. According to Mattel, the RRP is 139.99 euros.
The iconic 1:12 scale gullwing comes with movable doors, a metal Mercedes-Benz emblem and a detailed interior. A die-cast model is also included. It is currently the only set from the Brick Shop premium series.
The Elite series offers well-known vehicles with individual building elements such as interchangeable parts, metal hubcaps and matching stickers. A 1:64 scale die-cast model is also included here. The RRP is 49.99 euros.
The Speed series is aimed at anyone who loves speed: Kits of well-known Hot Wheels models with customisation options such as interchangeable hubcaps or licensed stickers for individualisation. The RRP is 24.99 euros.
With its combination of well-known brands, collectible potential and visible attention to detail, Brick Shop is off to a good start in the brick market. Whether it can convince in the long term will probably depend on whether sets away from the racetrack appear in the future.
The new Mattel Brick Shop sets will be available in summer 2025. You can find more information on their official website.
