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Microsoft brings original Xbox games to PC

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 23.7.2026

Microsoft brings original Xbox games to PC. Four classics are playable now - and that's just the beginning.

Until now, you had to rely on emulators for original Xbox games on PC. That changes now. Microsoft enables official backward compatibility for original Xbox games on PC. It starts with four classics: Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Conker: Live and Reloaded, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge, and Fuzion Frenzy.

The games are included in Game Pass, but can also be purchased individually via the Xbox app for Windows. Those who already own them digitally on console can now also play them on PC – thanks to Xbox Play Anywhere. They run not only on PCs, but also on Windows handhelds like the ROG Ally.

For a sharper image, the games support up to four times upscaling, V-Sync, anisotropic filtering, and anti-aliasing. Achievements for these four games are to be added in the coming months – something that has never existed for original Xbox games before.

Microsoft recommends the following for an optimal experience: an AMD Radeon RX 6800S, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, or Intel Arc A770 graphics card, a processor such as the Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 16 gigabytes of RAM, and 8 gigabytes of video memory.

Header image: Microsoft

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