Microsoft has just unveiled these new Xbox and PC games

Simon Balissat Translation: machine translated 8.6.2025

The Xbox Showcase in summer is Microsoft's biggest trailer show, where new games are announced by the dozens. This year, there were few surprises and a few absentees.

A little quiz to start with. Which of the following three generic titles or subtitles did I make up? «Beast of Reincarnation», «The New Dawn» or «Solo Levelling Arise Overdrive»... right: none at all, these are all titles that were presented at the Xox Showcase.

In addition to 21 trailers for games, Microsoft presented new content for existing games and remakes. And new hardware, although this is more of a collaboration with Asus.

To keep things in order, I'll mention the brand new games first, then successors to existing franchises and finally DLCs and remakes at the end. The games are sorted purely at my discretion. All of them will also be on the Gamepass on release.

All-new games

These twelve titles are fresh and have no predecessors and at most a template in another medium such as comics or anime. That doesn't mean that the inspiration doesn't come from somewhere else. I'm talking about you, «Animo»...

«Clockwork Revolution»

The new game from inExile, known for the «Borderlands» series, is a steampunk thriller with time manipulation. Catchy characters, witty quips and an angry wooden puppet. What more could I want? For me, the biggest surprise of the showcase.

Date: Unknown

Will be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Keeper»

In the new game from Double Fine («Psychonauts»), I take control of a long-forgotten lighthouse. My best friend is a bird. Sounds wonderfully weird and looks cute. Will the gameplay deliver more than can be seen in the trailer?

Date: 17 October 2025

To be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Cronos: The New Dawn»

We are at the first of two completely independent games that have «Dawn» (Dawn) in the title. If you know the Polish developers from Bloober Team, it may have already dawned on you... It's a survival horror game that plays the keyboard of genre clichés very skilfully in the trailer. No wonder, as the studio was most recently responsible for the «Silent Hill 2» remake.

Date: Autumn 2025

To be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

«The Blood Of DawnWalker»

The second game with «Dawn» in the title is also from a Polish studio. The RPG is set in a medieval fantasy world with vampires. All very gloomy. In the trailer, similarities with «The Witcher 3» cannot be overlooked. No wonder, after all, the studio «Rebel Wolves» was founded by former «Witcher» developers.

Date: 2026

To be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

«No Ghosts at the Grand»

Another game in which you are the heir to a hotel. After «Blue Prince», the genre already has two representatives! Here, too, nothing is as it seems. What begins as a cosy renovation game quickly seems to go off the rails. I like the reggae soundtrack.

Date: 2026

Will be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Aphelion»

An astronaut and an astronaut are stranded on the ninth planet of our solar system. No, not Pluto, that hasn't been a planet for a long time. The planet is called Aphelion and I take on the role of Ariane, who is looking for her partner Thomas. The game is being developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency ESA. So now it's also clear why the protagonist is called Ariane. The game is being developed by «Don't Nod», which is best known for the narrative «Life is Strange» series

Date: 2026

To be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

«Beast of Reincarnation»

A little ninja, a little robot, a lot of action. It all seems really mediocre. The fact that the studio «Game Freak» is primarily known for «Pokémon» games doesn't make it any better.

Date: 2026

To be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

«Animo»

Apropos «Pokémon»: They were obviously wondering how much Pokémon could be packed into a game without a lawsuit from the Pokemon Company popping up.

Date: 2026

Will be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Mudang Two Hearts»

And another copy. A mysterious terrorist group. Night vision goggles. Sneaking around in industrial complexes and open-plan offices. It all sounds a lot like «Metal Gear Solid». But it's from Korea.

Date: 2026

Will be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

«At Fates End»

A beautifully animated sidescroller with a card mechanic. I'm definitely making a note of this title.

Date: 2026

Will be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

«Invincible VS»

A 3-on-3 fighting game based on the comic and the Amazon superhero series

Date: 2026

To be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

«Solo Levelling Arise Overdrive»

And another comic / anime series that becomes a game

Date: 2026

To be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Successor

Why reinvent the wheel? Nine successors were shown. And yes: the new «Call of Duty» is also included...

«The Outer Worlds 2»

An adventure for capitalism, by capitalism. The fact that Microsoft of all companies opened the showcase with this trailer is a sign of self-irony. I never played the first part, but after this trailer I'm really looking forward to the second part.

Date: 29 October

Will be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

«Super Meatboy 3D»

He's back! The meat mountain without skin and lots of rage fights his way through 3D levels for the first time. A bloody affair with charm.

Date: 2026

To be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

«Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy»

No, that's not a typo! After the predecessors were called «A Plague Tale:» and then «Innocence» and «Requiem», the prefix is now a suffix. Perhaps because it is a prequel set fifteen years before «Requiem»?

Date: 2026

To be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

«Call of Duty: Black Ops 7»

A new year, a new «Call of Duty». Black Ops will soon be full of sticks and has already reached version 7. Not much can be seen in the teaser yet, apart from a woman in the stereotypical «Tech CEO» role. It is also clear that David Mason, protagonist from «Black Ops 2» is also involved. Hats off Microsoft! The trailer show started with criticism of capitalism and ended with criticism of capitalism.

Date: 2025

To be released for: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC

More trailers from new sequels

Remakes or remasters

Even easier than a sequel: polish up a tried-and-tested game! No surprises here, most of it was already known. Only «Persona 4» had not yet been officially announced...

Expansions

Lots of hyphens and colons

The great absentees

For me, there were a few absentees at this showcase: «Halo» was completely absent, as was «Fable». In passing, «the next Forza» was mentioned, which «should be Forza Horizon 6». I would have definitely expected one of the three titles.

