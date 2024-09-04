Miele W2 Nova Edition: There has never been a washing drum with a honeycomb shape like this before

Miele has come up with two completely new features for the new top-of-the-range W2 Nova Edition model: The washing machine has a honeycomb drum for particularly gentle washing. It can also be operated efficiently with a small load.

A washing machine is no longer a bulky, ugly technical monster hidden away somewhere in the basement. A modern washing tower also cuts a fine figure in the home. This also applies to the new Miele W2 Nova Edition, which was unveiled at the IFA tech fair in Berlin.

With its matt black glass, touchscreen and flat door, the washing machine looks timelessly elegant. It automatically wakes up from standby when someone approaches. And the door can be opened with just one touch. In a short test at the trade fair, both worked wonderfully.

The W2 Nova Edition (right) with the matching tumbler from Miele.

Source: Lorenz Keller

The first time Miele has changed the washing drum

For the first time in decades, Miele has changed the centrepiece of the machine, namely the washing drum. This traditionally has ribs and looks a bit like a grater, so that the laundry is pulled along, turned and mixed and does not simply lie at the bottom of the soap. The disadvantage of such drums is that they put mechanical stress on the textiles.

Instead of coarse grooves, the drum has a fine honeycomb pattern.

Source: Lorenz Keller

Miele's new InfinityCare gentle drum, which is covered by a flat honeycomb pattern. Here, the washing process is managed solely by a special rotation rhythm. This pendulum motion is said to be significantly gentler than with a traditional drum.

The W2 Nova Edition has a second new feature: a special mode for small loads. From a weight of one kilogramme, the machine adjusts water and energy consumption so that even a small load of laundry is washed as well and efficiently as a full load. This is practical if only certain textiles are to be washed individually and in small quantities and yet no unnecessary resources are to be used.

The market launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, prices have not yet been finalised.