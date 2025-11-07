Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Shutterstock
News + Trends
52

Mini-Wrapped: Spotify launches weekly listening statistics

Florian Bodoky
7.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

Spotify is introducing weekly listening statistics with the new "streaming statistics" function - and shows you which songs and artists have characterised your week.

Spotify has launched a new feature that gives you a statistical insight into your music habits. With the new «Listening Stats», you can now see which songs and artists you have listened to the most every week - a little «mini-wrapped» for every week of the year.

A look behind your playlist

Until now, you had to wait until the end of the year to see what your favourite tracks were with the big Spotify Wrapped - or you used external services like Last.fm. That's changing now: The app shows you on a weekly basis which tracks have been playing up and down, which artists have been with you and which genres have characterised your week.

Spotify automatically creates a playlist with your favourite songs from the last few days - supplemented by new recommendations that suit your taste. Each week you will also receive a personal highlight: maybe it's an artist you've discovered or a song you've listened to particularly often.

Britpop and German punk - and I'm also a Christmas trendsetter.
Britpop and German punk - and I'm also a Christmas trendsetter.
Source: Florian Bodoky

How to find your personal music update

You can find the new function in your profile. Tap on your profile picture, select the tab «Streaming statistics» - and you will see your weekly analyses. The feature is currently being rolled out in over 60 countries. Even if you have a free plan, you can still view the statistics. There is also a share button - either via Spotify itself or via social media apps. According to Spotify, the classic wrap will remain the same.

Header image: Shutterstock

5 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Florian Bodoky
Editor
Florian.Bodoky@digitecgalaxus.ch

I've been tinkering with digital networks ever since I found out how to activate both telephone channels on the ISDN card for greater bandwidth. As for the analogue variety, I've been doing that since I learned to talk. Though Winterthur is my adoptive home city, my heart still bleeds red and blue. 

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    WhatsApp finally works on the Apple Watch

    by Samuel Buchmann

  • News + Trends

    /e/OS 3.2 warns of apps that pass on data

    by Jan Johannsen

  • News + Trends

    Instagram has finally made it to the iPad

    by Michelle Brändle

2 comments

Avatar
later