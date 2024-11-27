Mobile phone suppliers tested by "connect": Swisscom only leads by a wafer-thin margin

Swisscom ahead of Sunrise ahead of Salt - this is the ranking of Swiss mobile phone suppliers. The gaps are at a very high level and have narrowed once again compared to the previous year. Sunrise has even overtaken Swisscom in one category.

The trade magazine "connect" carries out an extensive quality test for mobile networks in Germany, Austria and Switzerland once a year. In a comparison of the three countries, Switzerland is again the clear winner in 2025 (click here for the detailed report). In this country, the three suppliers are fighting for victory "at the highest level".

A supplier can achieve a maximum of 1000 points in the test for voice quality, data transmission and crowdsourcing. In crowdsourcing, the data from selected users is analysed.

And these are the scores of the three Swiss suppliers:

977 points: Swisscom 973 points: Sunrise 952 points: Salt

The differences are so small that it's not even worth creating an infographic. The "connect" judgement for all suppliers is equally "outstanding". So if there is any complaining in Switzerland, it is at a very, very high level. For comparison: In Germany, Telekom won the comparison with 970 points, while second place went to Vodafone with only 924 points. The picture is similar in Austria: Magenta wins with 975 points ahead of A1 with 954 points.

Differences in detail

The analysis of the tests in Switzerland shows that Sunrise and Swisscom are virtually on a par in the "data" and "voice" categories. The difference is only relevant in the railway category: Swisscom offers slightly better performance here.

The test results at a glance

Source: Connect

The 5G coverage is best in trains at Swisscom. A value of around 91 per cent was achieved. Sunrise achieved 82 per cent and Salt 68 per cent. However, where 5G was not available, the suppliers generally provided strong 4G/LTE.

Advantages for gamers with Sunrise

Sunrise has once again failed to topple Swisscom from its throne. However, they did win in one area: "high-end gaming" with demanding latency classes. Sunrise won ahead of Salt and Swisscom, which only came third here. The test procedure is explained in detail by "connect" here.

Tests vs. reality

A test, as carried out by "connect", must be standardised in order to be able to compare the results. However, your everyday life may not feel as if you always have "excellent" bandwidth. The testers were primarily travelling in large and medium-sized cities on behalf of "connect". The fact that you may not have a network in Dägerlen-Oberwil despite great test results with Sunrise - well, that can happen. And if you live there of all places, the supplier is simply not an option for you.

Or you're travelling from Zurich to Winterthur on a packed S-Bahn train at rush hour. Although the "connect" people even travelled this route, their positive experience doesn't necessarily match yours when you're in a radio cell with hundreds of other people fighting over bandwidth. An expert explained how this happens to me here.