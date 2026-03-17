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Moon boots in summer? This debut collection makes it possible

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 17.3.2026

Moon Boot has unlocked a new alter ego: After astronaut-like snow shoes, the brand is now trying its hand at colourful summer footwear.

When we talk about Moon Boots, we all immediately have an image in mind: oversized, thickly padded snow boots with drawstring laces. The fact that their official name is actually simply «Nylon Boots» and that, like Tesa adhesive tape or Tempo handkerchiefs, they have simply appropriated the brand name for themselves, is (so far) of no interest to anyone.

Moon Boot, the Italian company behind the boots, now wants to prove that it has more to offer than just funny footwear for frost-prone winter feet. And so, for the first time since the company was founded in 1969, it is now also launching a collection for spring and summer.

No snow, no problem (anymore).

Source: Moon Boot

The cartoon-like look remains true: the soles are thick, the silhouettes XL. And the vibe? It remains sporty and mountainous despite the summer season. At least visually. Whether the models actually prove to be functional when hiking can only be sceptically assumed at this point. In any case, you have the choice between the chunky «Super Sandals» with Velcro fastening and springy thermoplastic sole, the platform-based «Icon Slide slippers» and the «Soft Slipper slippers» or «Icon Slipper slippers».

Premiere: the spring/summer collection from Moon Boot.

Source: Moon Boot

The sandals and slippers are priced between 125 and 165 francs and are now available in Moon Boot's online shop.

Header image: Moon Boot

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