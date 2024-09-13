More details on the market launch of the Amflow E-MTBs with DJI Drive Unit

The e-mountainbike manufacturer Amflow today announced the market launch of its eagerly awaited PL series. At the heart of the "PL Carbon" and "PL Carbon Pro" models is the Avinox Drive System from DJI. The new e-bikes will initially be available in Germany and Australia from October and in the UK from November.

Since the much-noticed joint appearance at this year's Eurobike in Frankfurt, the market launch of the new e-mountain bikes from Amflow with the drive unit from DJI has been eagerly awaited. Galaxus had reported on this. Now the time has come. For the time being, however, only in Germany and Australia and, in a second step, in the UK.

The Avinox Drive System from DJI with up to 105 Nm of torque in the new E-MTBs from Amflow.

Source: Amflow

Lightweight frame, strong performance

As the company, founded in 2023, writes in a press release, the carbon fibre frame of the two models "PL Carbon" and "PL Carbon Pro" weighs 2.27 kilograms. At the heart of the e-bikes, however, is the Avinox Drive System from DJI. This is said to incorporate a variety of state-of-the-art technologies in both software and hardware design. According to Amflow, the drive unit features a gearbox that offers an industry-leading power-to-size ratio. It has 105 Nm of torque and a peak power of 850 W (rated power of 250 W) with a weight of only 2.52 kilograms

Price and availability

According to the manufacturer, the Amflow "PL Carbon (800 Wh)", "PL Carbon Pro (800 Wh)" and "PL Carbon Pro (600 Wh)" will be available from the 4th quarter and cost 9999 euros, 9799 euros and 6499 euros respectively. It is not yet known when the bikes will be available in Switzerland.

Drone manufacturer DJI enters the e-MTB business with the Avinox Drive System.

Source: Amflow

Amflow PL Carbon (800 Wh)

Frame

Amflow PL carbon frame

Satin silver

150 mm suspension travel

compatible with 27.5 inch and 29 inch wheels

E-bike drive system

Avinox M1 Drive Unit: 105 Nm

Avinox integrated battery: 800 Wh

Avinox wireless controller: right and left side

Avinox fast charger: 12A/508W

The

Amflow PL Carbon Pro (800 Wh/600Wh)

Frame

Amflow PL Carbon frame

Cosmos black

150 mm suspension travel

Compatible with 27.5 inch and 29 inch wheels

E-bike drive system

Avinox M1 Drive Unit: 105 Nm

Avinox integrated battery: 800 Wh/600 Wh

Avinox wireless controller: right and left side

Avinox fast charger: 12A/508W

The

Detailed technical data can be found here.