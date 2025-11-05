News + Trends 3 0

Motorola Edge 70: thin smartphone, large battery

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 5.11.2025

Motorola follows Apple and Samsung and presents a thin smartphone with the Edge 70. It is less than six millimetres thick and has two cameras and a comparatively large battery.

However, Motorola does not break its own record for the thinnest smartphone with the Edge 70. It measures exactly 5.99 millimetres (mm) and is therefore thicker than the Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8 mm) and the iPhone Air (5.6 mm). However, the manufacturer can still lay claim to the thinnest smartphone with the Moto Z from 2016. It was 5.19 mm thick - without one of the modules that could be attached to the back.

25 per cent larger battery than the S25 Edge

Motorola claims a video playback time of 29 hours per battery charge for the Edge 70. The battery is charged with up to 68 watts via a USB-C cable and TurboPower fast charging technology. The smartphone can be charged wirelessly with up to 15 watts.

Aluminium, 50 megapixels and a mid-range chipset

The frame of the Edge 70 is made of aluminium. Aircraft aluminium, which, according to Motorola, makes it particularly robust. It is not only waterproof to IP69, but has also passed drop tests. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display is protected from scratches by Gorilla Glass 7i. It has a resolution of 2712 × 1220 pixels and offers a refresh rate of 120 hertz. It achieves a peak brightness of 4500 nits for HDR content.

When it comes to the cameras, Motorola tries to set itself apart from the competition with high resolution. The main and ultra-wide-angle cameras on the back and the front camera all have a resolution of 50 megapixels.

In terms of performance, Motorola relies on the mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which is supported by eight or twelve gigabytes of RAM, depending on the variant. The storage space comprises 256 or 512 gigabytes.

The Edge 70 runs Android 16 out of the box. «Moto ai» is the manufacturer's own AI applications, which are largely based on Perplexity. The offer ranges from image enhancements, image generation, translations or the creation of playlists. With «Next Move», the smartphone tries to predict what you want to do next based on the content of the screen. With «What's new», «Pay attention» and «Remember» you can receive information from the AI or save it.

Price and availability

The recommended retail price for the Edge 70 in Germany is 799.99 euros for the smallest memory variant. I do not yet have any prices for Switzerland. Our colleagues expect availability in the week commencing 10 November

Header image: Motorola

