My top 10 from the new Essence range

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 4.2.2026

Do you have a pen and paper to hand? One or two products from Essence's new spring range could end up on your wish list. Here are ten products that have made it onto mine.

New year, new spring range. The drugstore brand Essence is once again reorganising its product range at the turn of the year. In other words: numerous new products! I'm presenting a few selected ones today. I've put together a little overview collage for you. It shows you the ten beauty products that I want to take a closer look at over the coming weeks. My top 10, so to speak. You can find more information and pictures of the individual products just below!

These ten products have piqued my interest!

Poutline Soft Glide Lip Pencil

Is this a drugstore lip liner with a cool undertone? «02 Pinky Promise», you have my full attention! The sharpenable contour pencil is made of wood, has a wide lead and what Essence describes as a smooth and creamy texture. Available in five different colours.

Gel Nail Polishes and Mini Nail Polish

The «Gel Nail Polish» range comprises 45 colours. One colour in particular stands out for me: «Left Me on Red». A deep, dark burgundy red that reminds me a lot of Essie's «Wicked». A classic colour that I have worn for a long time. Perhaps a cheaper alternative? Also for the nails: Essence mini polishes for beautiful effects - solo or as a top coat. My favourite: «Love You». A cool, semi-sheer lilac shade with duochrome flakes.

Baby Got Freckles Freckle Pen

I've been looking for an inexpensive freckle pen for a while now. I'm happy to give Essence's «Freckle Pen» a chance. It's supposed to have a fine tip that allows for precise application and also lasts a long time on the skin.

Hopefully it will also score points in practice: the Freckle Pen from Essence.

Source: Essence

What The Fake! False Lashes

One goal I've set myself for this year is to find false lashes that look natural and that I can wear comfortably in everyday life. Essence is launching two sets with lash clusters. These are not whole wreaths, but fragments of lashes that you can stick on selectively. Each set contains two different lengths: medium and long. One of the sets is a classic black colour, the other a soft brown. The latter is definitely going in my cart.

What The Length! Extreme Lengthening Mascara

In my opinion, Essence has the best and most affordable drugstore mascaras. So it's no surprise that the «Extreme Lengthening Mascara» really jumps out at me. Thanks to its slim elastomer brush and «ultra-lengthening formula», it is said to provide «endlessly long lashes». That's all I need to know.

The what-the-length line in the centre and the false lashes on the right.

Source: Essence

Balm of Sunshine Face & Body Glow Balm

This jar contains a radiant complexion as if kissed by the sun. «Nourishing formula with nourishing oils for supple skin» sounds promising to say the least. The shimmering balm with light coverage is available in two shades and is said to be versatile. « Séduction du Soleil» appeals to me. This is the darker of the two shades. It seems to bring a little tan into play.

The pearly shade above is called Obsession de la Lune.

Source: Essence

Soft Baked Blushes

Baked goods are in again. I wrote about this just the other day /page/acht-heiss-diese-genialen-puder-kommen-aus-dem-ofen-41108. The six new powder blushes from Essence's oven look scrumptious. In particular «50 Berry Bliss», a bluish, shimmering berry shade. Essence describes the formula as silky-soft and easy to blend. It is designed to conjure up a radiant glow and fresh complexion on your face.

Six colours of the Soft Baked Blushes are coming onto the market.

Source: Essence This is the one I want.

Source: Essence

It's a Rainbow Bling Nail Sticker

«YAAA!» to these stickers! The little gems for nail design are colourful and playful. Not to mention the cute butterflies. Or are they bows? Either way, the sticker sheet is exactly what I'm looking for. The little stickers certainly look good on the face too.

Silky Blur Hydrating Longwear Foundation

Please let the make-up deliver what it promises! Silky blur effect, natural matte finish, buildable, medium coverage and a nourishing, long-lasting formula with prickly pear extract. Sounds almost a little too good to be true and is literally crying out to be tested!

The range update will also be available at Galaxus soon.

Header image: Essence

