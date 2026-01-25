News + Trends 1 0

Yummy! Catrice's new collection is really something to nibble on

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 26.1.2026

Fortunately, we have left Dubai chocolate far behind us. However, pistachios are still doing the rounds as an inspiration and, if I have my way, they can stay for a while longer. Catrice seems to think so too.

Small, fine and well thought out. This is how the latest beauty collection from drugstore favourite Catrice presents itself. «Pistachio Cream Delight» is probably due to the aftermath of the Dubai chocolate hype, but doesn't look like a cheap cash grab at all. On the contrary. I received four of the six limited edition products in advance and can assure you: They (mostly) taste good!

Dessert is served.

Source: Catrice

Blush creams

Catrice has released two bright shades. When applied, the light, creamy texture transforms into a powdery, soft-focus finish that is neither matte nor glowy. The colour intensity can be built up if required. Visually, the packaging (with a mirror inside!) is reminiscent of a macaron.

The blushes are reminiscent of macarons.

Source: Catrice The colour C01 Peach-Tachio Dream at the top and C02 Strawberries & Cream at the bottom.

Source: Catrice

Highlighter Cream Stick

I didn't get my hands on the highlighter. In the pictures, however, the shimmering champagne shade (C01 Glaze of Glory) looks delicious. Catrice describes the texture as a balm with a glass-like finish.

The Pistachio Cream Delight Highlighter Cream Stick.

Source: Catrice

Fragranced Body Whip

Clearly my personal highlight from the collection. Apart from the obvious - the packaging - the body care convinced me with its sweet vanilla fragrance. I imagine I can also detect a hint of pistachio. However, this is not mentioned anywhere. The texture is reminiscent of buttercream and is firm and fluffy at the same time. If you're not into gourmand fragrances, you should stay away from «C01 Whip It Real Smooth!».

You don't often see body care from Catrice.

Source: Catrice

Lip Mask Parfait

Not a must-have, however, is the swirly lip care, which according to Catrice with a «delicious vanilla-strawberry fragrance is supposed to provide a sensual care experience». The formula is a little too thin for my taste and the fragrance is barely perceptible after a short time. Not an unusable product, but not a hero of the range either.

Milky Drip Lip Gloss

«C01 Velvet Delight» brings back my youth. The milky light pink mutes my heavily pigmented lips with a thick, nourishing formula, which I really like. If you look closely, you can see fine, golden shimmer particles running through the gloss. But watch out: A thin layer is all you need. If you try to build up the formula, it pulls tough threads along the inner edge of the lips. Dry flakes on the lips are also emphasised by the white content in the semi-transparent baby pink.

The Lip Mask Parfait.

Source: Catrice Comes with a narrow brush applicator: the Milky Drip Lip Gloss.

Source: Catrice

The collection will go on sale around the beginning of February. There is no exact date. Two products - the Lip Parfait and the Highlighter Stick - will also be added to the Galaxus range.

Header image: Catrice

