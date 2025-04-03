News + Trends 6

NAS to carry around: PocketCloud crowdfunding launched

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 3.4.2025

PocketCloud is a small network storage - a NAS to carry around. Both the NAS itself and the optional dock each contain an SSD. Stored data is synchronised manually or automatically after connection.

StationPC has launched a campaign on Kickstarter for a portable network storage device or network-attached storage (NAS). The device called "PocketCloud" is more of a hybrid. It is a portable storage device with a battery, small display, integrated CPU, iGPU, an SSD slot and versatile data transfer options.

Placed on its dock, which contains a second SSD, the device works like a standard NAS. You can synchronise your data between the drives. The dock has an RJ45 port for connecting to the network, but can also be connected via a USB port.

With Arm chip and up to twice eight terabytes of capacity

Without the SSD, the StationPC weighs just 364 grams and measures 9.3 × 15.3 × 2.7 centimetres. Its housing is made of aluminium and plastic. Two 18650 batteries with a total capacity of 23 watt hours are used for the rechargeable batteries. They are replaceable and should last for up to six hours of uninterrupted operation on a single charge. Charging is via USB-C. You can install an SSD with up to eight terabytes in its M.2 NVMe 2280 slot. With a second SSD of the same format in the dock, a total of 16 terabytes is possible.

The system is powered by a Rockchip RK3568B2. A fan is provided for cooling. The chip is Arm-based and dates back to 2021. It offers four CPU cores (Cortex-A55), a Mali GPU and an NPU. It is supported by four gigabytes of LPDDR4 RAM and 32 gigabytes of eMMc memory. StationOS is installed on the latter - an operating system that can be operated via a web browser and smartphone app.

In addition to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB, it also has an SD card reader.

Source: StationPC

If you want to transfer data to the PocketCloud on the move - from your smartphone or a camera, for example - it is operated via a rotary knob and a 0.96-inch display. In addition to the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless standards, there is an SD card slot, USB-A and USB-C port at the bottom of the device for transferring data.

The dock also has two USB ports - plus a 2.5 gigabit network port.

Source: StationPC

When the device is connected to the dock, the PocketCloud ports are covered. However, the dock also offers both USB ports. And an additional 2.5 gigabit network port.

You can see the expected transfer speeds for each connection type in the following image:

How the maximum speed varies depending on the type of transmission.

Source: StationPC

If the Kickstarter campaign is successful, the product will be shipped from August 2025. Supporters will receive a 100 US dollar discount on the PocketCloud. Following a successful campaign, it will be available for USD 299 (plus shipping and taxes) without the SSD and dock. Together with the dock, StationPC will charge 289 US dollars during the campaign and 428 US dollars afterwards.

Header image: StationPC

