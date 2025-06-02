News + Trends 9 5

Netflix shows what's to come: The 8 biggest highlights from "Tudum" 2025

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 2.6.2025

From portal-sized cracks in Hawkins to deadly children's games in Seoul and a blue reindeer on the high seas: at this year's "Tudum" event, Netflix once again showed just how colourful, dark and wild streaming can be.

Netflix does what Netflix likes to do best: celebrate itself. At this year's «Tudum» event, the company didn't skimp but rather splashed out - with big names, big emotions and even bigger announcements. Between pop star appearances and series trailers, one thing in particular flashed up: the streaming schedule for the coming months.

Why is the show actually called «Tudum»? The name comes from the iconic, booming «Tuduuuuuum», which can be heard at the start of every Netflix production. Its origin? There are many theories. Nobody really knows.

Anyway, if you missed the bombastic fan show, here are the eight most exciting highlights in fast-forward.

1. «Stranger Things 5» finally gets a release date - or three

In terms of content, season 5 promises exactly what we want: dark portals, military lockdown, Eleven on the run - and a Hawkins on the brink of destruction. The kids are now teenagers (and in some cases almost adults), but the goal remains: Find and destroy Vecna. For good.

Netflix is not content with a two-parter this time, but serves up the final season in three instalments. And yes, even though the last two parts are only a few days apart: The intention behind it is as subtle as a demogorgon on roller skates: Anyone who only tunes in to «Stranger Things» should please subscribe for three months - not just two. Bravo. Very clever.

Start part 1: 26 November 2025

Start part 2: 26 December 2025

Start part 3: 1 January 2026



2. the first six (!) minutes of «Wednesday», season 2

The first six minutes of the new season are out - and they show Wednesday in top form. Instead of a beach holiday or a student job, there are murder investigations, flashbacks with primary school shock moments and a pretty creepy basement full of dolls. Because Wednesday is on the trail of the notorious «Kansas City Scalper» - a beauty school dropout with a haircutting fetish, played by Haley Joel Osment.

But something is different: her visions are going crazy. Black tears and loss of control. And so she returns to Nevermore to find out what has happened to her gift. Ah yes, Lady Gaga is also there as the mysterious but legendary teacher Rosaline Rotwood.

Start Part 1: 6 August

Start part 2: 3 September



3. «Squid Game» Season 3 brings the finale - and the first trailer

You've already seen the first teaser trailer in my streaming highlights for this month. Now Netflix has added the first proper trailer. One thing is clear: the game is entering its final round. The stakes have never been so high. Gi-hun is back, scarred by the failure of his rebellion against the Games' string-pullers. Many of his allies are dead, his conscience heavy. And yet he is back in the arena.

Once again, deadly trials await, including new games and familiar nightmares such as the terrifying doll Young-hee. Well, the final season promises an emotional finale - and a duel between Gi-hun and the Front Man seems inevitable.

Start: 27 June



4. «Knives Out 3» gets a dark title - and a star-studded cast

The charismatic, nasal Southern detective is back: In «Wake Up Dead Man», Benoit Blanc must solve his most dangerous and impossible case. Not much is yet known about the new mystery that Rian Johnson has knitted for his third instalment in the series. Just this much: the tone will be darker, the setting will remain a secret - and the guest list is once again exquisite.

In addition to Daniel Craig as Blanc, the cast includes Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington and Andrew Scott. Johnson himself compares his casting strategy to planning a dinner party - so the crime thriller feast is ready.

Start: 12 December



5th «One Piece» shows for the first time: Tony Tony Chopper!

He's small, fluffy, wears a huge pink cap - and is already being talked about as the secret star of «One Piece» season 2: Tony Tony Chopper celebrated his first live-action appearance in a first look clip.

The lovable reindeer boy with the blue nose is not only incredibly cute, but also a doctor - with the big dream of being able to cure every disease in the world. Despite his shy nature, Chopper has a huge heart (even if he would never admit it) and quickly becomes an emotional support in the crew around Ruffy and a key figure in the plot of «One Piece».

Start: Sometime in 2026



6th Guillermo del Toro's «Frankenstein» celebrates dark debut

Guillermo del Toro finally brings his pet project to life: «Frankenstein», based on Mary Shelley's legendary novel, promises dark poetry, existential questions and monstrous beauty.

Del Toro has been working on the film adaptation for over ten years. Now it is a reality - with Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein's monster. Del Toro wants to remain faithful to the original material, but is also putting his signature style on it: Compassionate monsters, moral ambivalence and visual opulence. The director, who has already created something fantastic with «Hellboy 1+2», «Pan's Labyrinth» and «The Shape of Water», is once again set to deliver a tragic declaration of love to the «otherness».

Start: Sometime in November



7th Happy Gilmore returns - with Adam Sandler and cult characters

Almost 30 years after his first tee time, Adam Sandler returns as Happy Gilmore, complete with Bruins jersey, golf rage and absurd one-liners. In «Happy Gilmore 2», Netflix is not only bringing back the original cast (including Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller and Christopher McDonald), but also an illustrious host of new guests: from Bad Bunny and Eminem to golf stars such as Rory McIlroy and Paige Spiranac.

How Happy will find his way back onto the golf course this time is still unclear. One thing is certain: when Shooter McGavin reappears and duels with an angry Happy, there will be a bang. Hopefully again in the funniest way possible.

Start: 25 July



8th «The Rip»: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as tough-as-nails cops

Netflix

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team up again - this time for the hard-hitting crime thriller «The Rip», written and directed by Joe Carnahan («Narc», «Smokin' Aces»). The two play a cop duo in Miami who are thrown off balance by a million-dollar find: a seized pile of cash not only brings external enemies onto the scene, but also causes trust within the team to crumble.

Carnahan draws inspiration from classics such as «Serpico», «Prince of the City» and «Heat». So it's less about action and more about characters, loyalty and moral grey areas. Incidentally, the term «Rip» comes from cop slang and refers to the tapping of drugs, money or weapons during missions - exactly what becomes a ticking time bomb here.

Start: Sometime in January 2026



Header image: "One Piece", season 2 / Netflix

