New at FIBO: Nordic walking is set to get an upgrade with this device

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 7.5.2025

Spotted at the world's largest fitness fair: the Powerwalker. It combines Nordic walking with fitness bands. In addition to endurance, the aim is to improve strength in the shoulders, torso and arms as well as coordination.

Everyone knows fitness training with elasticated bands. Nordic walking too. But a combination of the two can make your training surprisingly intense. At the international fitness trade fair in Cologne, FIBO, one such combination device, the Powerwalker, was presented. I was able to do a few laps with it and try out some exercises. My conclusion: the training is intense, varied and surprisingly uncomplicated.

How the Powerwalker works

The Powerwalker consists of a handle with a textile-reinforced flex band and a fastening clip that secures the band to your shoe. There is also a safety carabiner. If the clip accidentally comes loose, the strap will not fly towards your face or body, where it could injure you.

The Powerwalker is available in different strengths. The length and therefore the resistance of the straps can also be adjusted with a buckle.

This makes the biceps happy: marching with the Powerwalker.

Source: Siri Schubert

Once you've clipped the strap to your shoes and secured it, you're ready to go. I first walked briskly in the exhibition hall with the medium-strength strap and then jogged for a short time. I could feel my arm, shoulder and core muscles working alongside my legs. In terms of coordination, I also had to concentrate more on executing the arm and leg movements in the same rhythm. My first impression: the band intensifies walking and jogging and challenges the upper body muscles.

A varied workout

The Powerwalker can also be used for exercises that you might otherwise do with a fitness band. Side and front arm raises, lunges and squats with extra resistance work well.

Use the bands to intensify your bodyweight training.

Source: Powerwalker

If you want to have your hands free in between workouts, hook the bands onto your belt or waistband using the specially curved handle. And when you've finished your workout, the bands are easy to stow away. They fit in your rucksack or any other small bags you may have with you.

What else I noticed: In contrast to Nordic walking poles, you are largely silent when travelling with the bands.

The Powerwalker is a new product that we don't currently have in our range.

Header image: Siri Schubert

