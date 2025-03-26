News + Trends 0

New concept from Ekoï aims to revolutionise clipless pedals

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 27.3.2025

Is cycling lacking really big innovations? The French manufacturer Ekoï thinks so and is launching the PW8, a new pedal shoe concept that aims to revolutionise the sport.

"There hasn't been a major innovation in cycling since the introduction of clipless pedals 40 years ago," writes Ekoï in a press release. This is why the company has developed the PW8, a "revolutionary pedal-shoe concept designed to offer unrivalled performance in terms of efficiency, lightness, aerodynamics and comfort".

Ekoï PW8: a patented innovation

According to the manufacturer, the PW8 pedal was developed over four years and tested for two years by demanding professional and amateur cyclists. These included former cyclists such as the Belgian Philippe Gilbert:

The patented PW8 system (PW = Power and 8 = 8 mm contact height) was designed after being tested in a wind tunnel in France, according to a press release. The pedal is manufactured in France and is designed to work perfectly with the Italian-made PW8 C12 Pro Full Carbon shoe, a high-quality leather product.

Thanks to the minimised distance between the axle and sole and a contact surface that is around twice as large as that of today's standard clipless pedals, "this innovation guarantees optimum power transmission and a reduction in dead spots when pedalling", as Ekoï continues. This reduces aerodynamic drag by up to eleven per cent.

The new PW8 C12 Pro Full Carbon shoe ...

Source: Ekoï ... and the corresponding new PW8 Chromoly pedal.

Source: Ekoï

Technical data

Pedal PW8 Chromoly

Body: carbon composite

Axle: Chromoly

Platform: 1500 mm²

Rise height: 8 mm

Weight: 105 grams (pair + cleats: 225 grams)

Cleats

4 angle freedoms: [0°-1.5°] / [3°-6°]

Self-lubricating coating

Weight: 15 grams per pair

PW8 C12 Pro Full Carbon shoe

Sole: full carbon

Lugs: TPU Michelin

Upper part of the shoe: leather and PU lining

Locking system: double BOA Li2 metal

The PW8 concept is now available on the official website of Ekoï. Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the products in our range. If possible, we will then test the technology and report on it.

Header image: Ekoï

