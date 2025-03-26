New concept from Ekoï aims to revolutionise clipless pedals
Is cycling lacking really big innovations? The French manufacturer Ekoï thinks so and is launching the PW8, a new pedal shoe concept that aims to revolutionise the sport.
"There hasn't been a major innovation in cycling since the introduction of clipless pedals 40 years ago," writes Ekoï in a press release. This is why the company has developed the PW8, a "revolutionary pedal-shoe concept designed to offer unrivalled performance in terms of efficiency, lightness, aerodynamics and comfort".
Ekoï PW8: a patented innovation
According to the manufacturer, the PW8 pedal was developed over four years and tested for two years by demanding professional and amateur cyclists. These included former cyclists such as the Belgian Philippe Gilbert:
The patented PW8 system (PW = Power and 8 = 8 mm contact height) was designed after being tested in a wind tunnel in France, according to a press release. The pedal is manufactured in France and is designed to work perfectly with the Italian-made PW8 C12 Pro Full Carbon shoe, a high-quality leather product.
Thanks to the minimised distance between the axle and sole and a contact surface that is around twice as large as that of today's standard clipless pedals, "this innovation guarantees optimum power transmission and a reduction in dead spots when pedalling", as Ekoï continues. This reduces aerodynamic drag by up to eleven per cent.
Technical data
Pedal PW8 Chromoly
- Body: carbon composite
- Axle: Chromoly
- Platform: 1500 mm²
- Rise height: 8 mm
- Weight: 105 grams (pair + cleats: 225 grams)
Cleats
- 4 angle freedoms: [0°-1.5°] / [3°-6°]
- Self-lubricating coating
- Weight: 15 grams per pair
PW8 C12 Pro Full Carbon shoe
- Sole: full carbon
- Lugs: TPU Michelin
- Upper part of the shoe: leather and PU lining
- Locking system: double BOA Li2 metal
The PW8 concept is now available on the official website of Ekoï. Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the products in our range. If possible, we will then test the technology and report on it.
