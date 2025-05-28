News + Trends 21 46

New "Harry Potter" series: These three children play Harry, Ron and Hermione

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 28.5.2025

Three new children, seven old books and a ten-year plan: Warner Bros. is going all out - and making "Harry Potter" perhaps the most ambitious series project of the coming years.

Accio casting news! After months of speculation, it's finally official: The new «Harry Potter» series has found its magical trio. So it's clear: now it's getting serious - the cameras are in the starting blocks, as filming begins this summer.

Who are the new faces of Hogwarts?

The roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione will go to three fresh talents who are soon set to become global stars:

Dominic McLaughlin plays Harry Potter, the boy who lived.

plays Harry Potter, the boy who lived. Alastair Stout takes on the role of the loyal Ron Weasley.

takes on the role of the loyal Ron Weasley. Arabella Stanton brings the necessary brains to the trio as clever Hermione Granger.

The new golden trio for the «Harry Potter» series has been announced.

Source: HBO / Warner Bros.

All three were between 9 and 11 years old at the time of casting - exactly the same age as their originals at the beginning of the saga. A deliberate decision, it seems: the series wants to take more time to follow its characters as they grow up over ten years (!), according to the plan auszuschlachten .

What's it about - and how is it told?

The new «Harry Potter» series, which will be launched on HBO at the end of 2026 (or perhaps not until early 2027), will be a faithful adaptation of all seven books and not a remake of the films. This means more room for secondary characters, storylines and all the little magical details that were cut in the films. For example, the iconic Death Day party that Harry attends in the first volume together with the almost headless Nick.

Each volume is set to span at least one season - and the creators have big plans. The creative director is Francesca Gardiner, known as the producer of «Succession» and «His Dark Materials». The directors include Mark Mylod, who was also involved in «Succession» and «Game of Thrones». Most recently, Mylod shot one of the best-rated episodes of the zombie series to date for «The Last of Us» with the second episode of the second season.

So the «Harry Potter» series is to be created in the hands of people who know how to tell complex characters and dramatic arcs of suspense. Also behind the camera: Oscar-winning costume designer Holly Waddington («Poor Things») is on board, and the special effects - as with the films - will be created by Framestore. The British studio has already worked with ILM and other studios to create magical special effects for the eight original films.

Who else will we see at Hogwarts?

At the beginning of the year, American John Lithgow was unveiled as the new Albus Dumbledore. Lithgow, who shone as Cardinal Joseph Tremblay in «Conclave», as the Trinity killer in «Dexter» and as Winston Churchill in «The Crown», is known for his versatility.

It remains to be seen whether his interpretation of Dumbledore will be similarly multi-layered. One thing is certain: the casting decision for Severus Snape will provide much more to talk about.

Paapa Essiedu («I May Destroy You») has reportedly already been confirmed. This is causing hefty discussions: While Snape is described in the books as pale, sickly and sallow-faced - and it is therefore clear to fans that Snape must be a white man - Essiedu's possible casting is causing debate about how closely the series adheres to the literary descriptions.

The following castings were received much more favourably:

Nick Frost as gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid

as gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid Janet McTeer as the stern but fair Professor McGonagall

as the stern but fair Professor McGonagall Luke Thallon as defence-against-the-dark-arts teacher Quirinus Quirrell

as defence-against-the-dark-arts teacher Quirinus Quirrell Paul Whitehouse as the malicious caretaker Argus Filch

And what do they say about J.K. Rowling?

The «Harry Potter» author is involved as a producer and is said to be closely involved in the creative processes, according to Warner Bros. Unsurprisingly, this is also a topic of conversation. After all, Rowling has been criticised for years for her controversial statements about the trans community.

Will this pose a risk for the series? HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys takes a relaxed view. In the podcast «The Town» he said:

«We already have a series of hers on HBO, 'C.B. Strike', that we're doing with the BBC. It's pretty clear that these are her personal, political views. She has a right to it. 'Harry Potter' is not secretly loaded with anything because of that. And anyone who wants to discuss it with her is welcome to do so on X.»

Whether you agree with Bloys' stance or not, from the studio's point of view, one thing is clear: without Rowling, nothing works in this world. She owns the rights, so the magic key to the world of Hogwarts remains in her hands.

A risk - or a magic move?

Warner Bros. needs magic - and it needs it badly. After some rather mixed years (keyword: «Fantastic Beasts»), «Harry Potter» is set to become a lifeline in the streaming race. CEO David Zaslav speaks openly of an «underutilised brand» - and wants to reactivate it with full force. The focus is on nostalgia, but also on the fresh wind of a new cast.

Expectations are correspondingly astronomical. The series is following in the footsteps of a billion-dollar franchise with a loyal but also critical fan base. After all, the mix of new talent, top-class creative minds and the promise to really take every book chapter seriously sounds more promising than many a prequel or spin-off drama of recent years.

Whether this reboot feels like a warm butterbeer during Advent at «Drei Besen» or more like a failed spell by Gilderoy Lockhart - that remains to be seen in 2026. But one thing is certain: the letters have been sent. The journey to Hogwarts begins anew.

Header image: Warner Bros.

