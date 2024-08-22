New "Ki" standard announced: powering toasters, blenders and other appliances without cables

Simply place the dough maker, kettle or grater on the kitchen counter and start immediately - without having to plug in the cable. This is made possible by the new Ki standard for wireless power supply.

The Wireless Power Consortium has experience with wireless charging standards. The association of over 300 manufacturers, including industry giants such as Google, Samsung and Apple, has already launched the Qi standard for wireless charging of mobile phones.

After Qi (pronounced "Tschi"), the consortium is now launching Ki (pronounced "Ki" like the English word "key"). The new standard is intended for kitchen appliances that can be supplied with power without a cable. The name is unfortunate in German, as confusion with artificial intelligence (AI) is inevitable.

The technology is based on induction, as we know it from glass ceramic cookers, but also from wireless charging of smartphones or electric toothbrushes. With Ki, up to 2200 watts of power are possible, which is sufficient for most kitchen appliances.

The surfaces do not get hot

However, Ki is not intended to charge a battery, but to replace the power connection. To do this, the kitchen must be equipped with docking areas. This is possible on the glass ceramic hob, for example, but also under covers. You can't see any of it, and the surfaces can be used for all other kitchen tasks.

Wireless power supply would be possible with an induction hob - but also under any other surface.

Source: Wireless Power Consortium

The technology should be safe. Electricity only flows when a toaster, kettle or blender is actually on it. The charging area also does not get warm or even hot.

Ideal if you regularly use different household appliances, but always store them in the kitchen cupboard. This saves you having to move them around - and everything always looks neat and tidy. However, it will probably be some time before the first appliances with the Ki standard come onto the market. And even longer before the first users have loading areas installed when remodelling or building a new kitchen. However, the standard and the first prototypes will first celebrate their world premiere at the IFA tech trade fair in Berlin at the beginning of September.