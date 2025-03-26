News + Trends 4

New Middle-earth diorama from Lego: "The Shire" with nine minifigures

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 26.3.2025

On 5 April, "The Shire", a new Lego set from the "Lord of the Rings" series, will be released. There will also be a mini film with Sean Astin as the narrator. He played the hobbit Samwise Gamdschie in the trilogy.

Lego has announced a new set from the world of "Lord of the Rings". This time you can recreate striking parts of the Hobbit village of Hobbingen. The set, called "The Shire" (#10354), consists of 2017 elements and is intended for adults. It measures 20 × 45 × 27 centimetres (H × W × D) and will be released on 5 April for around 270 euros or 280 francs. It is not yet known when we will be able to offer the set in the shop.

Contents of the Shire set

Nine minifigures are included: Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, Gandalf, Sam, Merry, Pippin and three other hobbits from the village. The wizard Gandalf has arrived with his horse and cart. The centrepiece of the diorama is Bilbo's hobbit cave in a green hill. Several windows and the entrance to Bilbo's house, familiar from the film, can be seen at the front. The garden fence and the "no entry" sign on the garden gate are also included.

Nine figures are included in the set.

Source: Lego

The reverse side provides a view into Bilbo's cave dwelling. In his writing room is the book about his journey to the "Lonely Mountain". You can display it open or closed. On the right-hand side of the entrance area is the dining room with a wood-burning stove. Lego flames and the golden ring in the fireplace allude to the scene in the film in which Gandalf and Frodo discover the glowing writing on Sauron's ring. According to the product description, you can transform a "burning letter into the One Ring".

You can decorate the rooms with numerous small parts, including crockery, flower vases, candles, chests and barrels.

On the stage, you can recreate Bilbo's famous speech to his unloved neighbours, after which he uses the ring to make himself invisible. According to Lego, the set includes a rotating wheel with which you can make Bilbo disappear. The stage with a large birthday banner stands in front of a tree hung with colourful lanterns. The birthday celebrations also include a table with a large cake and drinking cups for Bilbo's party-loving neighbours.

On stage, Bilbo makes his speech and then turns invisible.

Source: Lego

A pavilion alludes to the stockpile of fireworks that Merry and Pippin accidentally set alight - the impressive firework dragon with red wings and a fiery tail is also present. Merry and Pippin have interchangeable heads, so you can make their hair stand on end as a result of their prank.

Mini film with Hobbit actor Sean Astin

To introduce the new set, Lego has brought actor Sean Astin on board and produced a mini-film with him as the narrator, which recreates scenes from the legendary first part of the trilogy, "The Fellowship of the Hobbit". In "The Lord of the Rings", Astin played the good-natured hobbit Sam Gamdschie, who accompanies Frodo on his journey to Mount Doom.

The animated short film shows iconic scenes from "The Fellowship of the Ring", sometimes with slight variations on the original. Astin can be heard off-screen as the narrator. At the end of the film, you can see him with the Shire set in front of him. The two other current "Lord of the Rings" dioramas also stand somewhat apart: The much more elaborate "Bruchtal" with more than 6000 parts (#10316) and Sauron's tower "Barad-dûr (#10333) with more than 5000 parts.

Sam actor Sean Astin grins mischievously into the camera.

Source: Lego

Header image: Lego

