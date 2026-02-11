News + Trends 0 0

New owner strengthens iRobot - and discontinues its own robot vacuum brand 3i

12.2.2026

The takeover of iRobot by Picea is underway. It is intended to create the financial basis for innovations and new products. With the focus on iRobot, the new ownership is discontinuing its own robot vacuum brand.

A minor earthquake shook the robot vacuum industry two months ago - and made headlines around the world. iRobot had to look for new investors due to ongoing financial difficulties. The new owner is called Picea and had already been manufacturing robot hoovers in China - both for iRobot and for other brands.

The takeover process is currently underway. This year, new iRobot models are to be launched on the market as planned. In the course of the initial news, much remained unclear. I therefore sent questions to iRobot and Picea - and received exciting answers from the headquarters in Bedford, Massachusetts (USA).

What's next for iRobot and the Picea-owned brand 3i?

Picea is hardly known as a name outside the industry, although the Shenzhen-based company claims to be the world's largest manufacturer of robot hoovers. These are mainly built for other brands - including iRobot, Shark, Anker and Eufy.

In addition to contract manufacturing, Picea also develops its own robot hoovers - over 600 people work in this department. Among other things, the Chinese manufacturer has launched the 3i brand, which made its first major appearance in Europe at the IFA in Berlin in 2025. 3i presented an innovative model that recycles dirty water and extracts fresh water from the ambient air.

Now, however, Picea is focussing on iRobot. There will be no more new 3i models, instead the focus will be on iRobot, those responsible confirmed to me when asked. This is good news for iRobot, as the manufacturer will have twice as much capacity in research and development in one fell swoop.

According to the answers to my questions, Picea brings innovation, financial strength and production capacities in China and Vietnam. iRobot, in turn, brings the global dealer, marketing and service network, many years of experience, the well-known brand name and its own research and development department.

The iRobot Roomba Max 705 with modern mopping roller is already manufactured by Picea.

Why was insolvency necessary under «Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code»?

iRobot and Picea emphasise that the transition phase has no impact on day-to-day business. Customer service, service, app updates - everything will remain the same as before the takeover. iRobot will retain its headquarters in the USA, where robotic vacuum cleaners will continue to be developed. The schedule for new products also remains the same.

The uncertainty among consumers and the vehemence of the reactions have taken those responsible in the USA by surprise, as they revealed to me. This is certainly also due to the fact that the takeover process had to be started under economic pressure. For example, iRobot started insolvency proceedings in December - and announced this publicly.

This «Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code» procedure is a common means of reorganising companies in the USA - comparable to bankruptcy proceedings. Picea and iRobot were therefore already in negotiations and had settled the main points of the takeover. The proceedings reduced the debt burden and iRobot was able to continue the business unchanged. This is good news for customers and employees, but creditors and shareholders will have to make sacrifices.

iRobot is looking to the future with confidence and is talking about a «reboot». The vacuum robot pioneer is set to lead the way in innovation again. Despite strong competition, the potential is great, as 80 per cent of households in Europe, Asia and the USA do not yet use a robot vacuum.

