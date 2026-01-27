News + Trends 1 0

For more safety: long freeride ski boot with Recco reflector

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 27.1.2026

Ski boot manufacturer Lange and rescue expert Recco are joining forces. The new freeride ski boot, the Code 140, is the first from Lange to feature an integrated Recco reflector.

Riding off-piste in deep snow is the greatest thing for freeriders. Pure freedom. But it also harbours dangers. The Swedish manufacturer of rescue technology, Recco, has therefore been equipping rucksacks, outdoor trousers and jackets as well as helmets with its reflectors for years. They are designed to help people in distress to be found quickly, even off the ski slopes and hiking trails.

The Recco technology will now also be available in a ski boot specially designed for freeriding from Lange, the Code 140. This brings the number of outdoor brands that use Recco reflectors to more than 150.

The performance-oriented Code 140 with Recco reflector is set to be launched in autumn 2026.

Source: Recco

The Recco reflector helps missing persons on the mountain

The lightweight Recco reflector does not require a battery or electricity. It works in conjunction with an active detector, as used by professional rescue organisations, including Air Zermatt. The detector emits a signal that is sent back from the reflector at a specific frequency. The louder the signal returns, the closer the person in need of help is.

As the reflector does not emit any active signals and does not require GPS or satellite technology, it should not be noticeable in the ski boot and should not affect performance, comfort or design.

International rescue professionals work with Recco systems

Rescue organisations in 32 countries use the Recco rescue system. In addition to Switzerland and other European countries, the technology is also used in North America, New Zealand and Nepal.

The helicopter scans large areas from the air.

Source: Michael Portmann/Recco

The Recco Sar helicopter searches for missing persons from the air and, according to Recco, covers one square kilometre within six minutes. With the Recco handheld detector, on the other hand, rescuers can locate buried victims directly on the mountain.

Rescue teams search the affected area.

Source: Recco

The Code 140 from Lange is expected to be launched for the next ski season in autumn 2026.

In the following article, you can gain an insight into Recco's history and learn more about the technology.

Here is a small selection of brands that have recently integrated the Recco reflector into their products. For example, the Camelbak backpack:

Or a super-lightweight backpack from Arcteryx:

And the new hiking shoe from Hoka:

You'll find even more choice with backpacks from Helly Hansen, Tatonka or Jack Wolfskin as well as helmets from Cratoni or climbing harnesses from Black Diamond and ski jackets from Mountain Warehouse.

Header image: Shutterstock

