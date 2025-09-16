News + Trends 5 0

Trail running specialist Hoka launches hiking shoes with Recco technology

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 16.9.2025

Trail running specialist Hoka presents its new hiking shoe: the Mafate X Hike. The generously padded shoe for long, demanding tours is the first from Hoka with Recco reflectors for more safety.

The Mafate X Hike from the Hoka brand is made for long hikes in remote areas, the company writes in a press release. The good cushioning and reactive foam ensure comfort and endurance. The neoprene collar prevents stones and other pests from getting in.

However, even comfortable and performance-orientated shoes are of no use if hikers find themselves in an emergency situation. That's why Hoka is now teaming up with Recco, a company that specialises in finding missing people in inaccessible areas.

Recco technology is used in 32 countries

The Recco reflector is integrated into the tongue of the Mafate X Hike. It works without a battery or GPS signal. As it is a passive technology that does not transmit itself, the reflector only becomes visible or audible when a Recco device is used to search for it. The technology is now used by more than 900 rescue organisations in 32 countries, including Switzerland, Germany, France and Spain, as well as the USA and Nepal.

The Hoka Mafate X Hike is made for tours in remote areas.

Source: Recco

«We are very excited to partner with Hoka - a brand that is always working to redefine the future of running and hiking shoes», comments Recco CEO Fredrik Steinwall in the media release. «This collaboration not only enables better discoverability, but also allows athletes to push the boundaries of their performance.»

Many brands are already working with Recco

Recco now employs more than 150 brands in skiing, mountaineering, running and cycling, including Helly Hansen, Jack Wolfskin, Arcteryx, Tatonka, Atomic, Poc, Scott, Camelbak and Scarpa as well as the Swiss brands Odlo and X-Bionic.

You can find out more about the history and technology of Recco here:

Header image: Recco

