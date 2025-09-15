News + Trends 7 1

Quirky, futuristic and fast - Puma's concept shoes are trimmed for speed

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 15.9.2025

In a world of running shoes that are becoming increasingly similar, Puma is rebelling. The manufacturer with the big cat logo presents its new, futuristic collection during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo: the Puma Fast XP series.

The sporting goods manufacturer Puma cannot be accused of lacking courage. According to the brand, the daring running shoe collection that Puma is currently presenting in Tokyo aims to redefine «speed and performance».

The shoes with the soles reminiscent of shark teeth or the crushed foam marshmallow under the carbon plate will probably not be available to buy. Instead, the concept shoes are intended to provide a glimpse into the future of running shoes. And in Puma's vision, this is characterised by technical materials and extravagant shapes.

Not your grandfather's Puma trainers: the new Fast XR collection aims to provide a glimpse into the future of running.

Source: Puma

The echoes of Formula 1 were deliberately chosen by Puma. «Just as racing car manufacturers use concept cars to test ground-breaking ideas, Puma has developed the Fast XP collection to showcase speed-orientated innovations», the company writes in a press release.

Five pretty spacey running shoes

The collection includes the Fast-XP-SPG, which, according to the manufacturer, uses two plastic plates to propel the foot «explosively like a springboard». Puma calls the foam nub, which looks like a squashed maxi marshmallow, «Elite Pod». It is designed to maximise energy return, also known as rebound, to give the fastest runners that last bit of top speed.

POD calls the foam lump under the carbon plate that looks like a sweet treat the Elite Pod.

Source: Puma

The Fast-XP-BLD, the next in the series, is reminiscent of the Fitness Kangoo shoes, which allow you to bounce around. Thanks to the highly curved plastic plate and nitrogen-infused foam, the Puma shoe is designed to enable quick transitions and powerful push-offs.

The shoes look as if they could catapult runners metres through the air.

Source: Puma

The Fast-XP-LVT was inspired by Mondo Duplantis, the 13-time world record holder in the pole vault. The road running shoe has a dense midsole and a full-length carbon plate. According to the manufacturer, the combination of cushioning and stiffness as well as its low weight should ensure «first-class responsiveness over many kilometres».

With a carbon plate and a lateral reinforcement that makes me think of cable protection, the Fast-XP-LVT should remain responsive during long road runs.

Source: Puma

The shark-tooth shoe, the Fast-XP-PLS, is made for long distances, according to Puma. The carbon plate, the nitrogen-foamed plastic and the shape are designed to provide soft cushioning, high energy return and efficient propulsion.

This shoe is designed to eat up the kilometres. At least it has the teeth for it.

Source: Puma

The Fast-XP-SPT looks slim and snappy. This is due to its spikes, which were modelled on those of 400-metre hurdles world record holder Karsten Warholm. The shoe was specially developed for 200 and 400 metre sprints. It has a split, asymmetric carbon plate and also a so-called elite pod for explosive speed.

Spikes for Speed - this shoe is designed to enable top performance in sprints.

Source: Puma

Puma pushes the boundaries

The shoes in the new series are not the first from Puma to shake up the status quo. A year ago, the manufacturer introduced a so-called «illegal» running shoe, the «Fast RB Nitro Elite», which broke two rules of the International Association of Athletics Federations and is therefore not permitted at World Athletics competitions. Unlike the concept shoes from the Fast XP collection, however, the Puma RB Nitro Elite is commercially available. It is now also available in a lace-up version and not just as a sock shoe, as originally presented.

Header image: Puma

I like this article! 7 people like this article







