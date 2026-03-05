News + Trends 3 0

New Revell models for Star Wars look surprisingly familiar

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 5.3.2026

Revell announces two Star Wars model kits for the film "The Mandalorian and Grogu". Both appear to be primarily new packaging for well-known kits that Revell has been selling for years.

Revell is using the cinema release of «Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu» for two new releases. The first set shows the Razor Crest in 1:72 scale with 101 parts. Revell sells it as «Film Edition» with decals, cockpit, pilot figure and optional landing legs and display stand.

Revell is once again bringing the Razor Crest to the film «The Mandalorian and Grogu» as a 1:72 scale kit with 101 parts.

Source: Revell

The second set is a 1:57 scale New Republic X-Wing fighter with 38 parts. According to Revell, both sets will be released in March. They can already be pre-ordered on the official website. We will add the kits to our range as soon as they are available.

The X-Wing of the New Republic will also be released as «Film Edition» - in 1:57 scale with 38 parts.

Source: Revell

New in film, familiar in plastic

If the figures look familiar, your memory is not deceiving you. Revell has been selling the Razor Crest with 101 parts in 1:72 scale for years. The equipment is also almost the same: The product description of the five-year-old kit already mentions decals, a Cockpit and a pilot figure.

A look into the cockpit: The Razor Crest kit includes a pilot figure and simple cockpit details.

Source: Revell

The X-Wing is similar. Revell has been selling a 1:57 X-Wing model with 38 parts for some time now. This does not mean that Revell is cheating here «» . In modelling, «Film Edition» often means: new decals, a new box and a new hanger. Fans should know this before expecting new moulds or a higher level of quality.

The Cockpit of the X-Wing features a pilot figure, plus decals for instruments and markings.

Source: Revell

Good cause, but the sets remain entry-level

The more exciting question is: Who does Revell want to reach with this? 101 parts at 1:72 are solid, but clearly belong in the entry-level range. This fits in with the age rating of ten years and above that Revell specifies for the Razor Crest. The X-Wing with 38 parts in 1:57 scale is aimed even more at quick building success.

Revell has been deliberately offering simple Star Wars sets for years. Some use plug-in mechanisms instead of glue. They are aimed more at SW fans who want to build quickly and put the model down than at classic modellers. Against this background, the two «new» film sets look like a licence-driven update of the existing range. That's okay. However, it is certainly not a galactic modelling revolution, as the press release suggests.

Are you getting the Razor Crest or the X-Wing as a modelling project? Or is it more like film merchandise in a kit for you?

Header image: Revell

