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News + Trends
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New vegan logo: The sunflower is being replaced by a circle of checkmarks

Debora Pape
27.8.2026
Translation: machine translated

Soon you will see the vegan logo with the sunflower less and less often. It is being replaced by a new graphic.

A sunflower that seems to grow out of a V: Since 1990, this logo has identified numerous supermarket products as «vegan». Anyone buying a product with this label can be sure that it contains no animal ingredients. It is backed by the organization «The Vegan Society». According to their own figures, more than 73,000 items are currently certified accordingly worldwide.

Soon, however, the familiar sunflower will disappear, as The Vegan Society has developed a new logo. Instead of a flower, eight V-shapes arranged in a circle can be seen. According to The Vegan Society, they can also be interpreted as checkmarks.

On the left the old logo, on the right the new one.
On the left the old logo, on the right the new one.
Source: The Vegan Society

The reason for the logo adjustment is the new EU directive on «empowering consumers for the green transition through better protection against unfair practices and better information». Its requirements apply from September 27.

This cryptic title is intended to protect consumers from greenwashing advertising. It prohibits companies from promoting their products with general claims such as «climate-neutral» or «sustainable» without proving the claim through independent certification, such as that of The Vegan Society. Manufacturer-specific eco-labels are therefore no longer permitted as a form of labeling.

The Vegan Society is reorganizing its certification process to meet the requirements of the directive and is using the occasion to redesign the decades-old logo. The organization was founded in the United Kingdom in 1944. The term «vegan» can be traced back to its founder, Donald Watson.

Header image: Shutterstock/Collins Unlimited

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Debora Pape
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Debora.Pape@galaxus.de

Feels just as comfortable in front of a gaming PC as she does in a hammock in the garden. Likes the Roman Empire, container ships and science fiction books. Focuses mostly on unearthing news stories about IT and smart products.

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