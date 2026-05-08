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Nikon announces super telephoto lens with f/2.8 aperture

David Lee Translation: machine translated 8.5.2026

The new lens will have a focal length of 120 to 300 millimetres. It can be extended to 420 millimetres with the integrated teleconverter. But much is still unclear.

Nikon announces the development of a new lens. The name «NIKKOR Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S» reveals the most important characteristics: It is a powerful telephoto zoom with a focal length of 120 to 300 millimetres and a very high speed of f/2.8. It has an image stabiliser (VR) and will be part of the high-quality S line - Nikon promises superior optical properties and mobility.

With an integrated teleconverter, the focal length range can be extended by a factor of 1.4. This allows the lens to achieve a focal length of 420 millimetres without having to be excessively large and heavy. This also reduces the light intensity to f/4 - which is still a good value for this focal length.

The press release is only a development announcement. Therefore, important information such as the weight, price and when the lens will be launched on the market is currently missing. We can only speculate about the price. It will lie between the clearly inferior 100-400mm and the super-expensive 400mm f/2.8, which is a wide range. Another clue could be the price of the 400mm f/4.5 - the new lens should be higher. It won't be cheap in any case.

Lenses Nikon Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S Nikon Z, full size 33 Lenses EUR 3215,71 Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S Nikon Z, full size 6 Lenses Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 S TC Nikon Z, full size 3 Lenses Nikon Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S Nikon Z, full size 33 Lenses EUR 3215,71 Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S Nikon Z, full size 6 Lenses Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 S TC Nikon Z, full size 3

Header image: Nikon

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