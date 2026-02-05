News + Trends 2 3

Nintendo has just unveiled these new Switch 2 games

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 5.2.2026

Nintendo reveals in a "Direct" presentation which new games will soon be released on the Switch and Switch 2.

Do you fancy new Switch 2 games? In a new «Nintendo Direct» presentation, the Japanese company shows a range of fresh games for the console. Switch 1 owners don't miss out either.

As this is a «partner showcase», the focus is on games from third-party manufacturers - including many previously released games that are making the leap to a Nintendo platform for the first time.

«Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth»

After the first instalment, it makes sense that the second part of Square Enix's remake trilogy will also be released on the Switch 2. «Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth» appears to be another excellent port. The game looks marvellous on Nintendo's tablet console. Will the game also perform well in the more challenging open-world sections? I'm curious.

You can read the test of the game by JRPG expert Kevin here:

Review Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is everything I could’ve wished for by Kevin Hofer

Date: 3 June

Released for: Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S, already available for PS5 and PC

«Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition»

Todd Howard from Bethesda also did the honours at the presentation and announced several ports for the Switch 2. This much in advance: «Starfield» is not (yet) included.

Switch 2 users can look forward to the «Anniversary Edition» of «Fallout 4» instead. This includes all DLCs and over 150 mods from the Community. The trailer is not visually convincing with low-resolution shadows and lots of flickering. Come on, Bethesda! «Fallout 4» is over ten years old, there must be more to it.

Date: 24 February

Released for: Switch 2, already available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Indiana Jones and the Great Circle»

The second Bethesda game in the bunch. And lo and behold, Indy looks much prettier than «Fallout 4». There you go!

What our archaeologist Phil has to say about the PC version can be found in his test:

Review Indiana Jones and the Great Circle exceeds all my expectations by Philipp Rüegg

Date: 12 May

Released for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered»

The remake/remaster of the classic role-playing game «Oblivion» is also making the leap to the Switch 2. I'm curious to see if the game runs decently on Nintendo's console. Last year's console and PC versions are still struggling with serious and annoying performance issues.

Opinion The Oblivion remake is unplayable by Simon Balissat

Date: 2026

Released for: Switch 2, already available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Resident Evil Requiem»

The most anticipated horror game of 2026 also does the honours on the Switch 2. It's amazing what Capcom tickles out of the Switch 2 graphically with this port. You can find out why you should definitely make a note of this title in my review:

Background information Resident Evil Requiem preview: anything but a masterpiece would be surprising by Domagoj Belancic

Nintendo also announces that there will be Amiibo figures of Grace and Leon (but not until the summer):

In addition, a special edition of the Switch 2 Pro controller will be released:

Also cool: « Resident Evil 7: Biohazard» and «Resident Evil 8: Village» will also be released on the same day for Nintendo's console. Now all that's missing are the remakes.

Date: 27 February

Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Pragmata»

A sci-fi shooter with an ingenious twist. You fight with a futuristic arsenal of weapons against bloodthirsty killer robots. While you shoot down the tin cans, you simultaneously hack them in a mini-game that appears on the right-hand side of the screen.

Would you like to see the multitasking gameplay for yourself? A demo will be released today in the Nintendo eShop.

Date: 24 April

Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Orbitals»

The gameplay is similar to our game of the year «Split Fiction» - but with an incredibly cool eighties anime aesthetic. I'd love to play it right now.

Date: Summer

Released for: Switch 2

«Paranormasight: The Mermaid Curse»

Looks like a really cool visual novel mystery game with a Japanese setting. A diver discovers his doppelganger in the depths of the sea. A woman with no memories appears on a small island. People drown in the sea and disappear. All these mysterious incidents seem to have something to do with an old legend about magical mermaids. Why haven't I heard of this title before? Off to the wish list!

Date: 19 February

Released for: Switch 2

«Captain Tsubasa 2: World Fighters»

You want more anime? No problem. Bandai Namco is giving the legendary footballer his biggest game yet - with 22 national teams, over 100 playable characters and over 150 special attacks.

Date: 2026

Released for: Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Hollow Knight»

The hard-hitting Metroidvania gets a graphically updated Switch 2 version with higher resolution and frame rate. If you own the Switch 1 game, the upgrade is free of charge.

Date: as of now

Released for: Switch 2, already available for Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Turok: Origins»

The legendary dinosaur hunter comes to the Switch 2. In «Turok: Origins», you fight alongside other hunters against all kinds of dinosaurs and monsters - either in a first-person or third-person perspective. Looks better than expected.

Date: Autumn

Released for: Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Tokyo Scramble»

Speaking of dinosaurs. Did you know? Dinosaurs live underground in the metropolis of Tokyo. If they discover you, they will eat you immediately. You can't defend yourself, you can only sneak and distract the bloodthirsty creatures. The stealth game looks interesting - but also looks like a game from the PS3 generation. I don't really know.

Date: 11 February

Released for: Switch 2

«Valheim»

The PC survival hit makes the leap to Switch 2. Viking Phil was already excited about the Early Access release in 2021:

Date: 2026

Released for: Switch 2, already available for Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Kyoto Xanadu»

A new game from Japanese cult studio Falcom. Kyoto is overrun by monsters from another world. You have to investigate a huge labyrinth (Xanadu) in the best Metroidvania style to find the cause. In between there are action-packed 3D battles against huge monsters. And outside the labyrinth, the game turns into a life sim à la «Persona». A wild mix of genres!

Date: Summer

Released for: Switch, Switch 2

These games were also presented

In addition to the big highlights, trailers for previously presented games, smaller titles and ports of previously released titles were also shown. You can find all other games here in the alphabetical overview:

