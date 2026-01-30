News + Trends 2 1

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 31.1.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (23 January to 30 January) for you.

On the Header image, from left to right: «Way of the Hunter 2», «Dragon Ball Age 1000», «High on Life 2»

This week, Bandai Namco in particular caused a furore with various announcements about the «Dragon Ball» game universe. But Nintendo has not been idle either and has provided more detailed information on two upcoming releases.

Newly announced games

These titles have been newly announced

«Dragon Ball Age 1000»

A new «Dragon Ball» game is set to be released as early as 2027. The project title «Age 1000» indicates that the game is set well after the events surrounding Son Goku and his friends. Many of the designs are even said to have been penned by Akira Toriyama, who died in 2024.

Date: sometime in 2027

Released for: PC, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2

«Reigns: The Witcher»

Geralt returns, but not in the way you might have expected. « Reigns: The Witcher» is a «swipe 'em up». The game is played by simply swiping left or right, with correspondingly different outcomes for the game's progress. The story is driven forward by the narrative of the bard Rittersporn.

Date: 25 February 2026

Released for: PC, iOS, Android

«Inky Blinky Bob»

In «Inky Blinky Bob» you control an armed hot air balloon through an absurd, dark world. In this action-survival game, you fight against an occult biotech company. The game combines surreal horror elements with black humour. Looks weird.

Date: 20 March 2026

Released for: PC

«Way of the Hunter 2»

The hunt continues, this time with a dog. In «Way of the Hunter 2» you explore the Canadian wilderness with your furry friend. There you hunt moose, wapitis, bears and bison as well as smaller animals such as rabbits, turkeys and a variety of other bird species.

Date: unknown

Released for: PC

«Darkhaven»

The ex-«Diablo» developers Philip Shenk, Peter Hu and Erich Schaefer are back with «Darkhaven». The game promises a return to the dark roots of the genre. In the action role-playing game, you control your heroes through a world that is overrun by supernatural forces following the collapse of civilisation.

Date: unknown

Released for: PC

«Genigods: Nezha»

In the action RPG, you play as Spirit Pearl - the first life created by Nüwa, the goddess of life, from earth, water and fire. This Spirit Pearl is reborn as Nezha. In the game, you will immerse yourself in famous stories from Chinese creation myths, fight against giant gods and learn powerful fighting techniques inspired by Chinese-style celestial battles.

Date: unknown

Released for: PS5, PC

Trailer updates for games already announced

These games and expansions have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Crimson Desert»

The upcoming open-world game from Pearl Abyss looks fantastic. The new trailer offers extensive insights into the story, game world and gameplay. Until now, only Kliff was known as a playable protagonist. Now the developers are introducing two new playable characters.

Date: 19 March 2026

Released for: macOS, PS 5, PC Xbox Series

«Tomodachi Life: Life is dreaming»

The popular 3DS series comes to the Switch 2 with «Tomodachi Life: Life is Dreaming». The concept is based on the everyday life of Mii characters that you create and interact with each other in a closed world. The gameplay focuses on simple activities, mini-games and casual social events, without a complex storyline.

Date: 16 April 2026

Released for: Switch 2

«Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes»

«Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes» is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2026. The new trailer focuses on the basics of fleet management and combat.

Date: Q1 2026

Released for: PC

Virtual Boy

If you have a Nintendo Switch Online account, you will soon be able to enjoy «» Virtual Boy games. «Enjoyment», because the virtual reality headset was hardly playable for long. The Virtual Boy was one of Nintendo's biggest flops in the 90s.

Date: 17 February 2026

Released for: Switch 1 and 2

«Bubsy 4D»

The «Bubsy» games are considered legendarily bad. As if that wasn't enough, the character Bubsy is also considered one of the most annoying in the history of gaming. « Bubsy 4D» wants to build on this reputation. The game now has a release date.

Date: 22 May 2026

Released for: PS 4 and 5, Switch 1 and 2, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC

«Screamer»

The classic racing game series «Screamer» is celebrating its comeback later this year. To set itself apart from other arcade racing games, developer Milestone SRL wants to tell a dark story that could have come straight out of an old-school anime. Ahead of the release, the studio has uploaded a trailer in which new characters and several game modes are introduced

Date: 26 March 2026

Released for: PS 5, Xbox Series, PC

«High on Life 2»

The developers of the game give a deep dive into the game. Among other things, there is an insight into the story, familiar faces and more. The sequel to the first-person shooter published in 2022 will be released in a fortnight' time.

Date: 13 February 2026

Released for: PS 5, Xbox Series, PC

Trailers for games already released

These games have already been released, but will receive updates or other new information.

«Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero»

The game will receive new DLC this year. It comes with new characters, including Super 17, Bardock (Super Saiyan), and Chief Devil Piccolo, as well as others to be revealed at a later date. New costumes, arenas and modes will also be included.

«Ball x Pit»

New characters, new balls, new passive abilities and a new infinity mode: the breakout roguelite is being expanded with the shelf update.

«ARC Raiders»

The «Headwinds» update brings several changes. For example, a new matchmaking option. This allows you to compete alone against complete teams from level 40, which is rewarded with bonus experience points. The update will also bring new cosmetic sets and more comfort.

