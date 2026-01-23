News + Trends 10 4

Xbox Developer Direct: new info on "Forza Horizon 6", "Fable" and more

Debora Pape 23.1.2026

The Xbox Developer Direct provides lots of new information on "Forza Horizon 6", "Beast of Reincarnation" and the long-awaited "Fable". With the previously unannounced online beat-em-up "Kiln", the show also offers a surprise.

The year has only just begun, but Microsoft is already providing the first in-depth insights into the highlights that await you on Xbox in the coming months. In the one-hour livestream of the «Xbox Developer Direct», the development teams of four games that will be released this year have their say. You can watch the whole show here:

«Forza Horizon 6»: from tourist to racing pro

The British studio Playground Games opened the event with a detailed look at «Forza Horizon 6». This time, the racing spectacle takes place in Japan. The basic gameplay is already familiar from its predecessors: You start as a beginner and earn access to new events, higher-level regions and, of course, new vehicles and tuning options in initial competitions. In addition to classic races, there are also obstacle courses and time trial challenges.

Here is a new trailer:

More than 550 vehicles are already on board at launch. The new Car Meets also include the legendary Daikoku motorway service area. There you can present your vehicles and set off on shared journeys with others. With «Legend Island», there is an endgame area that the developers say will be a real challenge to reach.

Aside from the races, you can explore the world at your own pace as usual. The studio gives a deep insight into the design of the virtual world. It wanted to capture the Japanese flair and convey to gamers what it feels like to be travelling on Japan's roads. To achieve this, the team carried out extensive research on site with consultants. As a result, there are many details from Japanese culture to discover in the game.

Serpentine roads are as much a part of Japan as cherry trees.

Source: Playground Games

Your exploration tours should let you feel the contrasts between tradition and modernity as well as rural nature in the mountains and city life. Winding roads take you through dense bamboo forests and snow-covered landscapes, past traditional buildings. Tokyo is by far the largest city in a «Forza» game to date. Various districts take you along narrow suburban streets, into busy harbour areas and to monumental road constructions.

The developers have fundamentally revised the housing system. Instead of buying a ready-made domicile as before, you can now purchase an empty plot of land and build a structure of your choice on it. You can park your vehicles there and invite your mates to flex with them.

The game will be released on 19 May 2026 on Xbox, PC and later in the year on PS5.

«Beast of Reincarnation»: combined combat system

With «Beast of Reincarnation» continues in Japan. The action RPG is being developed by Game Freak, the studio behind the «Pokémon» games. «Beast of Reincarnation» is presented as a «one person, one dog» game: You control the young woman Emma, who is travelling with her dog Koo in post-apocalyptic Japan in the distant future. A mysterious plague called Blight has destroyed civilisation and is causing animals to merge with plants.

Here is the extract from the game from the Developer Direct:

The game attracts attention with its imaginative monster design, a beautifully crafted world between science fiction and nature and fresh game elements. For example, Emma can transform her long hair into plant tendrils that help her move through the open game world.

The developers also provide insights into the combat system in the stream. You control Emma in real time. She uses combos and special moves to kill her opponents. She is supported by Koo. You don't control the dog directly, but give him commands during the fight. This slows the game down. This results in a real-time combat system that also contains tactical elements like in a turn-based role-playing game.

Emma and Koo each have their own talent tree - but Emma's skills influence Koo's and vice versa. This allows you to develop a customised playstyle for yourself.

The release for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC as well as in the Game Pass is planned for summer 2026.

«Kiln»: potter and destroy

This previously unannounced game is the surprise of the evening. Behind it is the US studio Double Fine Productions, which was founded by developer legend Tim Schafer. Schafer worked on the classics «Monkey Island» and «Day of the Tentacle» decades ago. The new game «Kiln» is a colourful beat-em-up spectacle. You create objects on a potter's wheel that come to life.

The pots serve as your body for the 4v4 online matches. You should have a lot of freedom - and depending on what you create, you get different abilities. Creativity and team spirit are required. The aim is to eliminate the opponent's kiln with water. You unlock new pottery techniques through experience points.

Here is the announcement trailer:

The trailer promises an action-packed multiplayer spectacle with funny characters in imaginative arenas. In the stream, Schafer explains that everyone in his studio can contribute creative game ideas. If the idea wins an internal vote, it will be realised. This is also how «Kiln» was created. «Everything in the game is about creating something - and then destroying each other with it», says Schafer.

You can currently sign up for a beta test. «Kiln» is due to be released in spring on Xbox, PC, PS5 and in the Game Pass.

«Fable»: free decisions in a fairytale game world

In addition to «Forza», Playground Games also has information on its fantasy role-playing game «Fable». The game, a reboot of the original from Lionhead from 2004, was already announced in 2020. Detailed scenes and information about the game world of Albion can now be seen for the first time.

Here is a short gameplay teaser trailer for the game:

«Fable» is set to offer a living open world in which you are free to decide who you are and how you behave. Thanks to the morality system, the NPCs remember your actions and make you feel the consequences. The game is intended to deal with the question of what constitutes heroism. Morbid British humour is a must and, according to the trailer, a happy ending is not guaranteed.

In addition to the adventures as a hero, you are also free to pursue a job, marry villagers and start a family. The development team emphasises that it wants to capture the spirit of the former classic game and add new elements.

The time has finally come in autumn: The game will be released on Xbox, PS5 and PC.

Header image: Playground Games

