Nintendo has just unveiled these new Switch games

In a "Direct" presentation, Nintendo reveals which games will soon be released on the Switch. The focus is on third-party titles and indie games.

In June, Nintendo already revealed which big first-party titles Switch fans can still expect in the final months of the console's life

Now, in a "Partner Direct" and "Indie World" double presentation, the company is showing which games from third-party developers and which indie titles will soon be released for the Switch.

I have summarised all the highlights and featured games below

"Tetris Forever": Happy Birthday, "Tetris"

For the 40th anniversary, fans of the legendary game series are receiving an extensive compilation. The developer studio Digital Eclipse describes "Tetris Forever" as an "interactive documentary game". It contains over 15 classic "Tetris" variations. These games have been confirmed so far:

A selection of the

The various games can be played in "Time Warp" mode, in which you can switch back and forth between different gameplay styles of the classics. The compilation also includes documentary clips that take a closer look at the history of the game series.

If you have a Nintendo Switch online subscription, you will receive another "Tetris" gift: the NES version of the game will be available as part of the plan at the end of the year. And a big event is planned for the multiplayer game "Tetris 99" in winter.

Date: 2024

Released for: Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Yakuza Kiwami": The Yakuza are coming to the Switch

In a completely unexpected move, Sega has announced a port of the first "Yakuza" game for the Switch. This is the completely reworked "Kiwami" remake, which was originally released in 2016. With the exception of two HD ports of the first "Yakuza" games, the open-world fighting game series has so far stayed away from Nintendo platforms.

In the games, you take on the role of the legendary Yakuza Kazuma Kiryu and fight your way through the Japanese underworld. The series is known for its quirky humour and varied gameplay with fist fights and mini-games.

"Kiwami" is the perfect introduction to the long-standing Japanese cult franchise. An overview of all the games released to date and an explanation of the name change to "Like a Dragon" can be found here:

Guide The ultimate beginner’s guide to Like a Dragon by Domagoj Belancic

Date: 24 October

Released for: Switch, already available for PS4, Xbox One, PC

"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game": The Patrick Simulator

The daft starfish Patrick gets his own game. The physics-based gameplay is reminiscent of titles such as "Goat Simulator". You can expect an open sandbox world in which you can cause chaos and have fun. SpongeBob, Thaddeus and co. are of course also involved.

Date: 4 October

Released for: Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Star Overdrive": A homage to "Breath of the Wild"

Armed with a hoverboard and a keytar that you use as a weapon, you explore a sci-fi desert world. The cute monsters waiting for you in the huge, open maps can be killed by combining various magical abilities. Some enemies require a lot of creativity - bluntly hitting them will rarely work.

You can also use these skills to solve puzzles. Developer studio Caracal Games emphasises that the gameplay is open and should offer a lot of flexibility. There is no "right" solution to defeating opponents or solving puzzles. The studio cites Nintendo's Switch classic "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" as a great role model for the game. I'm looking forward to it.

Date: 2025

Released for: Switch

"Morsels": Beautifully wicked

In this roguelike, you take on the role of a small mouse that fights and shoots its way through dangerous dungeons full of disgusting monsters. With the help of magic cards, the cute little mouse transforms into various monsters. The game boasts a beautiful graphic style with ultra-detailed pixel characters and atmospheric neon lighting.

Date: February 2025

Released for: Switch, PS5, PC

"MySims Cozy Bundle": The Wii games return

EA is bringing back the "Sims" spin-off series "MySims" in a double pack for the Switch. This includes the original "MySims" and its successor "MySims Kingdom". Both games were originally released for the Wii. In contrast to "normal" "Sims" games, the spin-off offers more accessible gameplay with elements reminiscent of Nintendo's "Animal Crossing" series.

EA refers to the two games as "retro re-releases" - it is unclear exactly what this means and what improvements the re-release will bring.

Date: 19 November

Released for: Switch

"Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma": The biggest game in the series to date

"Guardians of Azuma" is set to be the biggest "Rune Factory" game to date. The gameplay shown should look familiar to fans of the series

In the action RPG part, you explore a world full of monsters and fight against them with magical abilities. In the Lifesim part, you rebuild abandoned villages, try your hand at gardening and flirt with the villagers.

Date: Spring 2025

Released for: Switch, PC

"Capcom Fighting Collection 2": retro fighting fun

Before the release of the first "Fighting Collection" on 12 September, Capcom is already announcing the second round. This includes a total of eight classic Capcom fighting games:

All included fighting games for

All games will also be playable in online mode. There will also be a museum with various artworks and pieces of music from the games.

Date: 2025

Released for: Switch, PS4, PC

"Pico Park 2": The co-op party fun continues

In the second instalment of the party puzzle game, over 60 new levels once again demand one thing above all else: cooperation. With up to seven other players, you have to master various skill levels. Without precise communication and coordination, you are doomed to failure.

Date: as of now

Released for: Switch

"Coffee Talk: Tokyo": The cozy adventure travels to Japan

In the third part of the cosy visual novel game series, you travel to Tokyo. You take on the role of a barista in a night-time café. Various supernatural and human guests visit your establishment and want to chat with you. A game to switch off and relax.

Date: 2025

Released for: Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land": what a name

The prize for the longest name of the Nintendo Direct goes to "Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land".

This open-world JRPG is all about alchemy and the concept of memories. Only a short teaser was shown at the Direct. More information will follow at a livestream next week.

Date: Early 2025

Released for: Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Castlevania: Dominus Collection": The DS classics are back

After Konami brought the GBA "Castlevania" trilogy to the Switch with the "Castlevania Advance Collection", the DS trilogy now follows.

The collection includes the "Castlevania" games "Dawn of Sorrow", "Portrait of Ruin" and "Order of Ecclesia". For some reason, the arcade game "Haunted Castle" has also made it into the package. In addition to the games, there is also a gallery with artwork and a music player to discover.

Date: as of now

Released for: Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Tales of Graces f Remastered": Remaster of the Wii game

The JRPG "Tales of Graces f Remastered" was originally released for the Wii. The remaster gives it a second life on the Switch. The new edition is set to bring various quality-of-life improvements. These include an improved UI, an automatic save function and all-round improved graphics.

In terms of content, nothing has changed compared to the original. You set off for the planet Ephinea, where you have to prevent a war between two rival kingdoms.

Date: 17 January

Released for: Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

"Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer": The training continues

New training methods, game modes, instructors and songs await you in the third instalment of the "Fitness Boxing" series. For the first time, you can also train sitting down

Date: 5 December

Released for: Switch

These games were also presented

In addition to the big highlights and announcements, trailers for previously presented games, updates or ports of previously released titles were also shown. You can find all other games here in the alphabetical overview: