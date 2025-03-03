News + Trends 15 6

Nintendo removes a game from its retro library for the first time

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 3.3.2025

Never before has a retro game been removed from the Switch online catalogue. The decision on "Super Soccer" could herald a new practice from Nintendo - and have long-term consequences for owners of digital content.

Nothing lasts forever. Especially not video games. We have to be aware of that. Now, for the first time, a retro game from the Nintendo Switch online library has been affected. The affected game is "Super Soccer", which was originally released in 1991 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES).

The football game will be removed on 28 March 2025. The news initially only affected the Japanese market. This was followed shortly afterwards by reports that the removal would also be extended to the US and European markets. My colleague Debbie's game library does not yet have the notice.

The Reddit user Caciulacdlac has already posted the notice that the game will be removed from the online library.

My colleague Debbie hasn't seen anything of this yet.

No specific reasons for the removal

Nintendo has not given any specific reasons for this decision, but it is suspected that expiring licence agreements or other legal reasons could play a role. One reason could be that "Super Soccer" was published by Nintendo itself in the West. In Japan, however, the developer of the game, Human Entertainment, took over. However, this company no longer exists. All intellectual property is now owned by Spike Chunsoft.

However, it remains certain that the Nintendo Switch online library is not a permanent video collection. Even those who have already downloaded the game will no longer be able to use it.

"Super Soccer" was one of the first games to be included in the SNES classics library of the paid Nintendo Switch online service. Since the launch of the service in 2018, Nintendo has continuously added new retro games. There are now around 315 games on Switch Online, spanning the NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis libraries.

Criticism of Nintendo's approach, desire for Virtual Console

The decision has also been criticised. Hideki Kamiya, a well-known game developer and creator of titles such as "Ōkami" and "Bayonetta", criticised Nintendo's approach on X. Kamiya is a prominent supporter of the Virtual Console. He emphasised that he would like to see the Virtual Console return, as this model gives players more control over their game library.

We'll have to say goodbye to the football game for now.

The Virtual Console was a service available on the Wii, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U that allowed players to download and play retro games. Unlike the subscription model of Nintendo Switch Online, Virtual Console games could be purchased individually and kept permanently. Many fans favoured this model as they were not reliant on a subscription and could play the games even without an internet connection.

