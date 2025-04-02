News + Trends 256

Nintendo reveals all the details about the Switch 2: hardware, games and launch date

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 2.4.2025

Nintendo unveils all the important details about its new console and presents new games at a Direct presentation. You can find all the important information here.

The wait is over. In a one-hour livestream, Nintendo reveals all the information about the Switch 2 - including new hardware functions, games and launch date. You can watch the entire livestream in the video embedded below.

I have summarised all the important announcements from the presentation below.

Hardware: What the Nintendo Switch 2 can do

Nintendo's new handheld console hybrid looks very similar to the old Switch at first glance. However, a lot has actually changed in the new iteration. These are the most important innovations.

The Switch 2 is bigger, sharper and faster

The Nintendo Switch 2 is significantly larger than the original - but remains just as thin. The new console has a 7.9-inch screen - the Switch 1 only managed 6.2 inches. With a larger display also comes a higher resolution: 1080p instead of the previous 720p.

The Switch 2 unfortunately does not offer an OLED display - but the handheld scores points with other exciting functions. The screen has a refresh rate of 120 hertz and VRR. HDR content is also supported.

The Switch 2 is much larger than the Switch.

Source: Nintendo

Dock output now in 4K

The Switch 2 supports 4K output with up to 60 frames per second in the dock. In lower resolutions, the console also manages up to 120 FPS. The playback of HDR content is also supported in TV mode. The dock looks similar to the previous model. Inside, the new edition has been supplemented with powerful fans so that Nintendo's power console does not overheat with all the pixels and high frame rates.

The new fan in the dock.

Source: Nintendo

More and faster memory

The Nintendo Switch 2 has 256 GB of memory - that's eight times more than the old Switch. This memory is said to be significantly faster than before. It can be expanded via ultra-fast microSD Express Cards. Old, slower SD cards are no longer supported.

You need very fast SD cards for the Switch 2.

Source: Nintendo

The Switch 2 also supports physical games. These are now coloured red to distinguish them from Switch 1 cartridges. The Switch cards also have a new memory, which should ensure fast loading times.

The Switch 2 is compatible with Switch 1 games - both physical and digital. You will be able to easily transfer your games and save data at launch with a "System Transfer" tool.

This is what the new cartridges look like.

Source: Nintendo

The new C-button opens a chat overlay

In the past, Nintendo has severely neglected the online features on its consoles - on the Switch 1, for example, you had to talk to your online mates via smartphone. On the Switch 2, everything should be easier and better - thanks to the new C-button on the right Joy-Con.

Use this to activate the so-called "Game Chat". This allows you to talk to your friends quickly and easily during an online session. The Switch 2 has a built-in microphone - so a headset is not necessary. According to Nintendo, the chat function also has noise cancelling - even with disturbing background noise, online chatter should work well.

You can also start a screen sharing function with the C button. This allows your friends to follow what you are playing live - and you can watch your friends play. Some games will also support a "Game Share" function. This allows you to start local or online multiplayer sessions with friends who don't own a game. Similar to what "Split Fiction" does with the "Friends Pass" - with a copy of the game, two friends can play together online.

The online functions sound promising.

Source: Nintendo

To coincide with the launch of the Switch 2, Nintendo is also releasing a camera that can be used for the new chat functions. It can be used in addition to the screen sharing function or independently of it. The camera is also used in some games - such as "Super Mario Party Jamboree" (more on this below).

In order to use the above functions, a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required. However, there is a free trial period for the first year.

Joy-Con 2 controllers

The new Joy Cons are magnetically attached to the Switch 2. Nintendo promises that the magnets are strong enough to prevent the controllers from being removed accidentally or by force. There are release buttons on the back of the controllers that can be used to remove the magnetic Joy Cons.

The old Joy Con (bottom) and the new Joy Con (top) in comparison.

Source: Nintendo

The controllers are much larger than the small Joy Cons of the Switch 1, which also means that we get larger analogue sticks and larger SL and SR buttons. Nintendo is not revealing whether the new sticks are reverb effect sticks. The rumble function will also receive an upgrade. Nintendo calls the new vibration motors "HD Rumble 2".

A mouse sensor is built into both Joy Cons. If you lay the controllers on their side, you can use them like a mouse on the table. Let's hope that this innovation is used in more games than the infrared camera in the Switch 1 Joy Cons.

How to use the controller as a mouse.

Pro Controller

If you don't fancy the small Joy Cons, you can also use Pro Controllers with the Switch 2. These should basically offer the same functionalities as the Joy Cons - including the C-button. However, a mouse sensor is missing here. Instead, there is a new audio socket and two additional buttons on the back of the controller.

The new buttons on the back.

Source: Nintendo

More gadgets and features

The speakers of the Switch 2 are said to be significantly better - i.e. louder and clearer - compared to the previous models. The console also supports 3D audio with the corresponding headphones.

The new and larger stand is said to be even more flexible than the kickstand of the Switch OLED model. There is also a second USB-C port on the top of the tablet, which can be used for charging. Accessories, such as the Switch 2 camera, can also be used via the additional port.

Presented games from Nintendo

With a new console comes a whole host of new games. These titles developed by Nintendo were presented in the Direct.

"Mario Kart World"

The new "Mario Kart" was already briefly shown in the first Switch 2 teaser in January. Now Nintendo is revealing lots of exciting details about the new instalment of the popular fun racing series.

In "Mario Kart World", it's not just individual tracks that are waiting to be tackled, but an entire, interconnected game world. In other words, an open-world "Mario Kart". In the new "Free Roam" mode, you can cruise around the world without pressure and discover it alone or together with friends.

Of course, there are also traditional races and cups. The cool thing is that the individual tracks are linked together. You can even drive through all the tracks in one go. For the first time in a "Mario Kart", there will be changing times of day and weather conditions that can affect the race.

An open game world.

Source: Nintendo

It's not just the tracks that are bigger in "Mario Kart World" - the field of drivers is also gigantic. Up to 24 (!) drivers can now race at the same time. The trailer shows different variations of racing equipment - including karts, bikes, snowmobiles and aeroplanes. The trailer also shows that the drivers can perform grinds and wall jumps with their vehicles.

With the cow from the cow farm, we get a glimpse of a new ride. There will also be new items - for example the Wonder Flower known from "Super Mario Wonder", which creates crazy and unpredictable effects. There will be more information about the game at a special "Mario Kart" direct on 17 April.

«Mario Kart World» looks wonderfully colourful.

Source: NIntendo

"Mario Kart World" will be released at the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

"Donkey Kong Bananza"

Many fans were expecting a new 3D Mario - instead there's a new 3D "Donkey Kong". It's about time, because the last instalment ("Donkey Kong 64") was released on the Nintendo 64 in 1999.

The iconic monkey has been given a new look. The primate's face has been completely redesigned and his fur looks nice and fluffy.

The gameplay promises plenty of chaos. Donkey Kong can break the ground beneath his feet and even drill his way through the area. It seems as if a large part of the game environment is destructible.

"Donkey Kong Bananza" will be released on 17 July 2025

"Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment"

This is not a new "Zelda" mainline game, but a spin-off of the "Warriors" series. In the latter, you fight your way through hordes of Moblins and other monsters in gigantic mass battles.

The spin-off is intended to serve as a story prequel to "Tears of the Kingdom". It deals with the "Imprisoning War", which is only hinted at in the game.

"Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment" will be released in winter 2025.

"Kirby AirRiders"

Kirby's cuddly Gamecube racing game is getting a sequel after more than 20 years. It looks beautiful in the trailer. Particularly exciting: the game is being realised by "Super Smash Bros." mastermind Masahiro Sakurai.

"Kirby AirRiders" will be released in 2025.

"Drag X Drive"

"Drag X Drive" looks like basketball with wheelchairs, mixed with "Rocket League" - only with a much duller look. The game is designed to demonstrate the new mouse functionality of the Joy-Cons. You control your wheelchair with the two mice by rowing forwards and backwards with your hands.

"Drag X Drive" will be released in summer 2025.

"Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour"

The game is intended to serve as a playful intro to the new functions of the Switch hardware. In mini-games, you will familiarise yourself with the new control options and features of the console. Funnily enough, the game is not pre-installed on the console for free.

On a discovery tour on the Switch 2.

Source: Nintendo

"Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour" appears at the launch of the Switch 2

"Nintendo Switch 2 Edition" games

Nintendo has not only unveiled new Switch 2 games. Individual Switch 1 games will receive paid upgrades and new content. These "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition" games will be available both physically and digitally. If you already own the Switch 1 original, you can buy the "Upgrade Pack" for the Switch 2. Prices for this are not yet known.

"Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV"

In Nintendo's party game, there are new mini-games that utilise the new functions of the Joy Cons. You can shoot around with the mouse, play "Eye Toy"-like mini-games with the Switch 2 camera or control virtual cars with voice commands ("Stop!", "Go!"). The Switch 2 camera is also used for overlays during gameplay - so you can also see how your friends are getting annoyed online.

_ The Switch 2 Edition of "Super Mario Party Jamboree" will be released on 24 July 2025

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" & "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom"

The two Switch classics have a higher resolution and frame rate on the new hardware. HDR is also now supported. There is also a new note function for the games in the Nintendo Switch smartphone app. You can use this to navigate to the next shrine or share QR codes of your creations in "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" with others.

The Switch 2 editions of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" & "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" will be released at the launch of the Switch 2.

"Kirby and the Forgotten Land"

The Kirby platformer will also have a higher resolution and frame rate. There is also a completely new story content with new levels.

_ The Switch 2 Edition of "Super Mario Party Jamboree" will be released on 28 August 2025

"Metroid Prime 4: Beyond"

On the Switch 2, you can play "Metroid Prime 4: Beyond" in either 4K and 60 FPS or 1080p and 120 FPS. HDR is also supported. Thanks to the new mouse function, the game on the Switch 2 can be played like a traditional PC shooter.

«Metroid Prime» with mouse control - cool!

Source: Nintendo

The Switch 2 Edition of "Metroid Prime 4: Beyond" will be released in 2025

"Pokémon Legends: Z-A"

The "Pokémon" spin-off also benefits from better frame rates and higher resolution in the Switch 2 edition. More was not revealed.

Hopefully the game will run stably on the Switch 2.

Source: Nintendo

_ The Switch 2 edition of "Pokémon Legends: Z-A" will be released in 2025

Nintendo Switch Online: new with Gamecube games

The retro offering of Nintendo's online subscription is being expanded to include Gamecube games. These will run exclusively on the Switch 2 - Switch 1 owners will be left empty-handed.

The following games will be available for the Switch 2 launch:

"The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker"

"Soul Calibur II"

"F-Zero GX"

In addition to local split screen, the Gamecube titles also support online multiplayer. More games are to follow in the coming months. Nintendo teased the following games in the Direct: "Super Mario Sunshine", "Fire Emblem", "Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness", "Super Mario Strikers", "Chibi Robo", "Luigi's Mansion" and "Pokémon Collosseum".

A special Gamecube controller will also be available at launch - this also has a C-button.

The retro controller with C-button.

Source: Nintendo

Games from third-party manufacturers

In addition to Nintendo itself, numerous third-party manufacturers have also presented their Switch 2 games. The biggest surprise came from "Elden Ring" studio From Software. They announced "The Duskbloods", a Switch 2-exclusive Soulslike! But you'll have to be patient a little longer before you can immerse yourself in the dark world.

"The Duskbloods" will be released exclusively for the Switch in 2026.

In addition, these games from third-party manufacturers were shown:

"Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition" (2025)

"Hades II" (tbd)

"Street Fighter 6" (launch)

"Daemon X Machina Titanic Scion" (5 September)

"Split Fiction" (launch)

"EA Sports FC" (tbd)

"Madden NFL" (tbd)

"Hogwarts Legacy" (launch)

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4" (summer 2025)

"Hitman: World of Assassination - Signature Edition" (launch)

"Project 007" (tbd)

"Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster" (launch)

"Yakuza 0: Director's Cut" (launch)

"Deltarune" (launch)

"Borderlands 4" (2025)

"Civilisation VII" (2025)

"WWE 2K" (2025)

"NBA 2K" (2025)

"Survival Kids" (launch)

"Enter the Gungeon 2" (tbd)

"Starseeker Astroneer Expeditions" (2026)

"Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition" (launch)

"Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade" (tbd)

"Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess" (launch)

"Hollow Knight: Silksong" (2025)

"Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar" (27 August)

"Goodnight Universe" (2025)

"Two Point Museum" (2025)

"Wild Hearts S" (25 July)

"Witchbrook" (2025)

"Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (launch)

"Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma" (launch)

"Marvel Cosmic Invasion" (2025)

"Star Wars Outlaws" (2025)

"Nobunaga's Ambition" (launch)

"Fast Fusion" (Launch)

"Shadow Labyrinth" (18 July)

"Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army" (19 June)

"No Sleep for Kaname Date: From AI: The Somnium Files" (25 July)

"Reanimal" (2025)

"Fortnite" (launch)

"Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer" (launch)

"Professor Layton and the New World of Steam" (2025)

"Tamagotchi Plaza" (27 June)

"Human Fall Flat Rate 2" (tbd)

When will the Switch 2 be released and how much will it cost?

The Switch 2 will be released on 5 June. There will also be a bundle with a digital version of "Mario Kart World".

I will update the article as soon as we have more information about the pre-order and the price.

