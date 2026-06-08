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Not a skylight, but a lamp that simulates daylight

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 8.6.2026

Illumination for dark rooms: The Philips Skylight simulates a skylight with daylight. And is designed to replace lighting.

Bathrooms often have no daylight. Some basement rooms are used for hobbies or sports and dark corners in flats are now used as home offices. I can illuminate these areas with lamps and luminaires, but it remains artificial light.

Philips, on the other hand, promises (also artificial) light with Skylight, which creates an illusion of daylight. The lamp acts like a skylight through which I can see the blue sky. It simulates the colour tones, depth and brightness of sunlight.

The Skylight brings simulated daylight into dark corners.

Source: Philips

I attach the panel to the ceiling at a lamp point. Two sides light up, the others remain in the shade. Over the course of the day, the blue and white tones slowly change - just like in real daylight. According to the manufacturer, the blue sky is imitated without colouring the room blue.

I can use a remote control to set predefined light scenes or activate an automatic daily routine. Of course, the brightness can also be regulated. The light is also available with the so-called «VitaUp» module. This generates UVB radiation, i.e. the high-energy, short-wave part of ultraviolet solar radiation, for eight hours a day. The radiation stimulates vitamin D production in the skin (but is also responsible for sunburn).

The remote control is used to operate the ceiling lamp.

Source: Philips

UVB radiation like real sunlight

The topic of remote control hints at it. The lamp cannot be integrated directly into the smart home and is therefore not compatible with Philips Hue. Why not? In the presentation, Philips replied that they wanted to address a different target group. This argument doesn't seem entirely conclusive to me.

Philips already offers a similar product in the professional sector for open-plan offices and businesses. There, the modules cost well over 1000 francs. The Skylight is now intended for the private sector and can be installed like a ceiling lamp. Incidentally, it can also be used in the bathroom, as the lamp can withstand moisture and splash water in accordance with the IP44 standard.

The ceiling light is also suitable for bathrooms as it is waterproof.

Source: Philips

The module is available in two sizes. «Medium» costs 450 francs or 500 euros. The lamp then measures 65 by 45 centimetres and produces a maximum of 3200 lumens. This illuminates a room up to around 20 square metres. «Large» costs 550 francs or 600 euros and measures 90 by 60 centimetres. The maximum 5300 lumens are sufficient for rooms up to 30 square metres. The module with UVB radiation costs an additional 100 francs or euros. The lamps are expected to be available in our shop from 22 June.

Header image: Philips

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