News + Trends 6 10

Nutella Peanut: first new flavour in 60 years

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 11.6.2025

Because people in the USA love peanuts so much, peanut-flavoured Nutella will be launched there at the beginning of 2026. The new flavour could also follow later in Europe.

No matter who you ask, everyone thinks of Nutella when it comes to nut nougat spreads. The brand is so well-known that the name even serves as a generic term for this type of spread. The Ferrero Group's chocolatey cream has been on the market under the name Nutella since 1964. Now Ferrero has announced its intention to offer a new flavour variant for the first time: Nutella Peanut. The cream will initially only be available in the USA at the beginning of 2026.

The US loves peanuts

Nutella Peanut is said to combine the unmistakable creaminess of the cocoa hazelnut spread with the flavour of roasted peanuts», according to the announcement «. It is not «another peanut butter», as Seth Gonzalez, Nutella's head of marketing, explained to the Chicago Tribune newspaper. Nutella Peanut is a separate flavour of the popular cream. The company spent five years working on it. The cream is to be produced exclusively in a factory in Chicago.

Nutella is less well known in the USA than in Europe. The cream was only introduced there in the 1980s. Since 2020, sales have grown by 88 per cent, according to the newspaper report. Nevertheless, the chocolate spread is far behind peanut butter, which is popular in the USA - so it is not surprising that Nutella is trying to gain market share in this market with the new flavour.

This is what the Nutella peanut jar looks like.

Source: Ferrero

In response to an enquiry from the Bild newspaper, Ferrero promised to offer the product internationally, depending on consumer feedback.

Nutella already uses different recipes

Nutella Peanut is the first completely new flavour of the cream. Nevertheless, Ferrero has experimented with different recipes for the original nougat cream in the past. The sugar and fat content differ depending on the region. For example, the cream is slightly sweeter in southern Europe than north of the Alps in order to better reflect regional flavours.

Since last year, there has also been a plant-based Nutella variant that contains no animal products. Chickpea flour and rice syrup are used instead of milk powder. This should not change the flavour.

Despite the variations in ingredients, Ferrero has so far remained faithful to the controversial palm oil. The oil is inexpensive to produce and gives the cream its consistency. However, Nutella is often criticised for its use of palm oil: large areas of rainforest are often cut down to grow the oil palm, which threatens the habitat of indigenous people and animal species. The company itself states that it only uses oil that is produced sustainably and without slash-and-burn.

By the way: Did you know that there is also peanut butter without peanuts? My colleague Stefanie has tested a peanut butter based on sunflower seeds. The nut-free butter is primarily aimed at allergy sufferers.

Guide Who needs peanuts for peanut butter? by Stefanie Lechthaler

Finally, all that remains is for Nutella lovers to ask the crucial questions: Is it called the, the or the Nutella - and does it go on a layer of butter or straight onto the bread?

Header image: Shutterstock/Micaela Fiorellini

I like this article! 6 people like this article







