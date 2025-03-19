News + Trends 42 7

Nvidia launches the RTX Pro 6000 for prosumers

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 19.3.2025

After gamers, Nvidia is now also catering for prosumers. The RTX Pro 6000 presented here offers more computing units and memory than the RTX 5090, but requires more power and a lower clock rate.

You won't buy the RTX 6000 Pro for gaming. Firstly, because it's not designed for gaming, but for servers, workstations or render farms. Secondly, because it is prohibitively expensive for the average consumer at USD 10,000 and up. Three cooling variants of the card are planned. One will be geared towards maximum performance for render farms, for example. A variant called Max Q with a blower cooler is intended for use in workstations and the third version will be passively cooled and used in servers.

Compared to the RTX 5090, the RTX Pro 6000 offers 10.5 per cent more streaming multiprocessors, namely 188 in number. The GB202 GPU, on which both cards are based, offers a total of 192 streaming multiprocessors. The new one from Nvidia therefore does not fully utilise the GPU.

What the RTX Pro 6000 does fully utilise, however, is the full power offered by a single 12V 2x6 connector: The Total Board Power (TGP) is 600 watts, which is another 25 more than the already whopping 575 watts of the RTX 5090. In addition to the higher number of processing cores, the memory also triples: 96 gigabytes of DDR7 are installed on the card

According to Nvidia, these specs lead to around 19 per cent more performance in various computing tasks. The RTX Pro 6000 should achieve around 125 TFLOPS FP32. For comparison: A PS5 Pro theoretically achieves 18.05 TFLOPS.

In fact, benchmarks from GameTechBench have already emerged. This also carries out path tracing for CGI rendering. The RTX Pro 6000 leads the rankings here - but only with a maximum of five per cent better performance than the RTX 5090.

The new card from Nvidia is still a long way off the promised 19 per cent performance increase compared to the RTX 5090. However, this is probably also due to the fact that the drivers have not yet been sufficiently optimised.

The server version of the RTX Pro 6000 should be available from May and the workstation version from April. The RTX Pro 5000, 4500 and 4000 will also be available in the summer. It remains to be seen what this will do to the already understocked GPU market.

