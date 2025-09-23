News + Trends 1 0

"OD", "Physint" and "Death Stranding": Kojima presents new games and films - and a Kojima sake

Hideo Kojima presents his studio's new projects at a live event. Among them: a horror game, an anime and a collaboration with 'Pokémon Go' studio Niantic.

Hideo Kojima's development studio, Kojima Productions, is celebrating its tenth anniversary. At the «Beyond the Strand» anniversary celebration, the boss himself gives an insight into the studio's new projects.

These new titles were presented in the livestream

«OD»: photorealistic horror?

«P.T.» is back. Well, almost. The new teaser trailer for Kojima's horror project «OD» is strongly reminiscent of the legendary «P.T.» demo for the cancelled «Silent Hills» project.

The video begins with a red door without a latch. An ominous note is pushed through it. The video is interrupted by text overlays in which many words have been made unrecognisable. Strange. Creepy. Kojima.

After this, the protagonist opens another door. The surroundings look almost photorealistic with convincing lighting. Candles are lit and strange noises can be heard. The character's face is filled with fear. At the end, she is held by huge hands as she screams in despair.

This looks damn good.

Source: Kojima Productions

The game is being developed in collaboration with Xbox in the Unreal Engine 5. «Metahuman» technology is being used for the ultra-realistic depiction of the game characters.

First information on the cast is also already available. As usual for Kojima, he has once again snapped up some Hollywood celebrities for his project. The protagonist is played by Sophia Lillis («It», «Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves»). Also taking part is model and actress Hunter Schafer («Euphoria») and German actor Udo Kier («Hunters»).

«Physint»: Spy thriller for the Playstation

There are also a few info crumbs about Kojima's mysterious Playstation project. The studio shows a first poster for the spy thriller. It shows a man with a cape and a gun, accompanied by the words: «Here Comes the Feeling».

«Physint»-Poster

Source: Kojima Productions

Three members of the cast have also been announced. They are Charlee Fraser («Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga»), Ma Dong-seok («Eternals», «Death Stranding 2») and Minami Hamabe («Godzilla Minus One»). Kojima does not yet want to reveal who will play the protagonist.

This is what Minami Hamabe will look like in the game.

Source: Kojima Productions

«Death Stranding»: new info on the film adaptation of A24

It is already known that there will be a film about «Death Stranding». Now director Michael Sarnoski («Pig», «A Quiet Place: Day One») reveals exciting details about the project.

According to this, the film is not a one-to-one adaptation, as is the case with the «The Last of Us» series on HBO, for example. Sarnoski explains: «'We're trying to find a different story that [fans] have never seen in this universe. We want [the film] to be accessible to people who have never played these games as well as people who know 'Death Stranding' really well.»

The project is being produced by A24 - a film production company known for many iconic titles. Both A24 and Kojima are giving Sarnoski a lot of freedom to realise his creative vision, says the director: «Kojima-san is a true artist who wants to support other artists. He lets me [...] play in this world as much as I want».

Unfortunately, there is no visual material for the project yet. So here is a beautiful screenshot that I took in «Death Stranding 2»:

Beautiful.

Source: Domagoj Belancic

«Death Stranding Mosquito»: Anime adaptation of the game series

Fans of the «Death Stranding» games can also look forward to an animated film adaptation of the game series. The protagonist has a superpower - he can suck like a mosquito. What exactly does he suck? «Something very important», which is not blood, Kojima reveals. Uh, okay?

Visually, the trailer is characterised by a unique animation style with strongly defined and thick outlines. It is directed by Hiroshi Miyamoto, who has already worked on «Dragon Ball» and «Final Fantasy» projects. Studio Easter, which most recently worked on «Dandadan», is responsible for the backgrounds. Aaron Guzikowksi («Prisoners») is writing the script.

AR project with «Pokémon Go» developer studio Niantic

Kojima Productions and Niantic team up for a new AR project. Kojima teases: «It's like 'Death Stranding' in the real world. You can connect with people or with the actual environment in your city.»

There is no concrete information or launch date yet. The short teaser trailer also only shows relatively abstract concepts and ideas - but it definitely exudes «Death Stranding» vibes:

Kojima Sake

Completely surprisingly, Kojima also announces a collaboration with the renowned sake producer Zaku. Kojima's motivation for this collaboration was to create something that would last even after his death. Wow.

You can see a trailer for the sake here:

Don't understand the hype surrounding Kojima? Colleague Cassie has summarised the phenomenon wonderfully in this article:

Header image: Kojima Productions

