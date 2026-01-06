News + Trends 6 4

Open-ear meets ANC: Shokz presents OpenFit Pro with noise cancelling

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 6.1.2026

Shokz combines open design with ANC for the first time in the new OpenFit Pro - presented at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Sports headphone specialist Shokz presented a new top model of its open earphones at CES 2026 in Las Vegas - the Openfit Pro. The series remains true to the open-ear principle, but expands this concept with active noise cancellation for the first time. Shokz is thus fundamentally changing its concept.

Normally, open-ear headphones do not sit in the ear canal. The sound reaches the ear via outward-facing drivers, while ambient noise remains audible. The Pro version now combines the open design with ANC.

ANC with open-ear: how is that supposed to work?

Active noise cancellation normally requires the ear to be shielded as tightly as possible. The OpenFit Pro bypasses this principle. Three microphones work on each side to pick up ambient noise and your music. This data is analysed. Based on this, the technology then generates a counter-sound that primarily attenuates uniform background noise. You can control the intensity of this noise cancellation via the Shokz app.

Not in your ear, just on your ear - and still without background noise.

Source: Shokz

You can adjust them depending on the situation or deactivate them completely. The ear remains open, the effect is created exclusively by digital signal processing. The ANC therefore acts as an attenuator of other noises so that you can jog in louder environments, for example. Nevertheless, you can still hear sudden noises in your surroundings and avoid the annoying footfall noise of real in-ear plugs. This is caused by vibrations in the ear, which in turn are caused by the impact of your feet on the ground.

Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound

The OpenFit Pro also support Dolby Atmos including head tracking. Sensors detect your head movements and adjust the spatial arrangement of the sound sources in real time. If you move your head, the virtual sound field shifts accordingly instead of remaining fixed at your head position.

Shokz uses a dual driver system with synchronised diaphragms for audio playback. This design splits the frequencies and is intended to expand the frequency spectrum of the sounds compared to previous models. An equaliser in the app allows you to further adjust the sound profile and intervene in a targeted manner.

50-hour battery and quick charge function

The battery life depends directly on the use of ANC. Without active reduction, the OpenFit Pro achieve up to 12 hours of playback time. With noise cancellation switched on, this value drops to around 6 hours. The charging case increases the total runtime to a maximum of 50 hours without active noise cancellation - or around 24 hours with it. The OpenFit Pro also charges quickly: Ten minutes of charging time provides around three hours of additional runtime.

The headphones support Bluetooth 6.1 and Multipoint, so you can connect the earphones to multiple devices at the same time. Integrated wear detection automatically pauses playback when you take them off and resumes when you put them back on.

Designed for sports

Shokz uses titanium earbuds combined with silicone pads on the contact surfaces. The earbuds are positioned on the outside of the ear and weigh around 12 grammes each. The weight is distributed over the earhook, so there is no pressure in the ear canal. The OpenFit Pro are IP55 certified. This means they are protected against dust, sweat and splash water.

Shokz is launching the OpenFit Pro in several colour variants, including black and white, and cost 249 euros - the manufacturer has not yet communicated a price in Swiss francs.

Header image: Shokz

